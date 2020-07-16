The global anticoagulation therapy market is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026.Anticoagulants are used to eliminate the risk of blood clots in the body. Blood clots are formed when platelets stick together and proteins in the blood bind together to form a solid mass. Generally, blood clots play an important role in stopping external bleeding caused by any injury to the skin. However, when blood clots form in the blood vessels, they can be dangerous as they can block blood circulation. Blood clots in arteries or the heart can obstruct blood flow and cause a heart attack. Such clots in blood vessels in the brain can cause a stroke. Anticoagulants stop the platelets from adhering to one another and clotting proteins from binding together. These are commonly used in the treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism, atrial fibrillation, and managing high and moderate risk of stroke.

Anticoagulants are mainly categorized as heparins, warfarin, low molecular weight heparins (LMWHs), and direct thrombin inhibitors (DTIs). Heparin is an injectable anticoagulant widely used in hospitals for rapid anticoagulation. LMWHs are administered about twice a day as subcutaneous injections to treat DVT. These are more convenient to use than heparins, as LMWHs can be self-injected at home. Warfarin is usually prescribed as part of long-term anticoagulant therapy for patients with atrial fibrillation to help reduce the risk of stroke by more than 60%. The increasing aging population is a key driver for the global anticoagulants market. Also, increasing investment in R&D in the pharmaceutical sector and the introduction of innovative oral anticoagulants drugs have fuelled the growth of this market. The global anticoagulation therapy market is segmented into drug types, applications and regions.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as coronary artery disease, increase in R&D for the innovation of novel oral anticoagulants, wide range of applications of anticoagulants, and surge in the use of anticoagulants as alternative to antiplatelet drugs are considered to drive the global anticoagulation therapy market during the forecast period.

Increase in awareness about anti-coagulants therapy among physicians, and rise in blood transfusions are considered to propel the global anticoagulation therapy market during the forecast period.

High cost of the treatment, adverse effects associated with anticoagulants, and stringent regulatory policies for product approval are considered as restraints and it will hamper the growth of the global anticoagulation therapy market during the forecast period.

Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions of drug manufacturing companies is a key trend of the global anticoagulation therapy market during the forecast period.

Introduction and adoption of advance technology is an opportunity to boost the growth of the global anticoagulation therapy market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The world leading players in the global anticoagulation therapy market include Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., Astrazeneca plc, Bayer AG, BioVascular Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, and Novartis AG.

The global anticoagulation therapy market has been segmented on the basis of

Drug Types

Warfarin

Heparin

Novel Oral Anticoagulants (NOACs)

Others

Applications

Atrial Fibrillation & Heart Attack

Stroke

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Others

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Anticoagulation Therapy Market Overview Global Anticoagulation Therapy Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Anticoagulation Therapy Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Anticoagulation Therapy Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Anticoagulation Therapy Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Anticoagulation Therapy Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Anticoagulation Therapy Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Anticoagulation Therapy Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Anticoagulation Therapy Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Anticoagulation Therapy Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

