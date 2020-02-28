Global Anti-Pollution Mask Market 2020 Top Trends, Leading Players, Applications and Future Opportunities

Market Overview

The global anti-pollution mask market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.28% during the forecast period.

– Air pollution is anything you breathe in that damages the cells in your body. An anti-pollution mask is designed to protect the wearer from pollutants in the ambient air.

– Respirable-Particles penetrate the gas exchange region of the lungs. Particle sizes of 2.5 micron are referred to as PM2.5 and considered hazardous. Specialized masks are therefore available nowadays corresponding to the severity of air impureness.

– The ever-increasing pollution especially in the urban areas, due to smoke, dust, and particulate matter, is compelling people to purchase such masks and this is the prime reason for the market hike in the future.

Scope of the Report

The global anti-pollution mask market is segmented by type into reusable and disposable masks. According to the filter type masks can be segregated on the basis of Particulate filter, gas and odor filter, and combination filter. Based on the distribution channel, the anti-pollution masks can be differentiated by distribution through supermarkets and hypermarkets, pharmacy/drug stores, online channels, and other channels. Moreover, the studied market is segmented by Geography.

Key Market Trends

Efficiency in Air Purification with Easy Breathing is the Prime Consumer Demand

PM 2.5 particles from sources such as vehicle exhaust or from burning crops and forest fire, tobacco smoke and burning lamps cause coughing and shortness of breath. An N95 mask is a NIOSH-approved respirator that gives 95% protection from the air pollutants that are found outdoors. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also permits it as a surgical mask. Due to this reason, there is a rising demand for similar protective masks by the people who are alert regarding the risks associated with ignorance of pollution. For instance, in addition to the above, Prana Air, an Indian company has installed a rechargeable-battery-run micro-ventilator that removes the unpleasant build-up of carbon dioxide at different fan modes.

Asia Pacific leads the Region-wise Anti-pollution Mask Market

The Asia Pacific region is drastically affected by pollution due to the large population and the boom is continuous. As this population is developing and urbanizing, the pollution gradient is also peaking. According to Reckitt Benckiser’s brand, Dettol, air pollution is the fourth-largest cause of death in the world. In India alone, one in nine people die as a direct result of air pollution and that’s anticipated to 6.5 million premature deaths every year. China even installed the world’s largest air purifier in its Northern region to moderate pollution levels. Recently, air pollution hit alarming levels in Southeast Asia, where smoke from wildfires in Indonesia affected thousands. Owing to the threatening issues, the manufacturers in the region are coming up with anti-pollution masks as an easy to adopt remedy against air pollution. Thus, the anti-pollution mask market is expected to grow in the future.

Competitive Landscape

Air pollution doesn’t discriminate. Ignorance towards pollution while surviving in the same surrounding can lead to short term as well as long terms issues. Considering any pollution-affected population, the most vulnerable group comprises of pregnant women and their unborn children, babies, and people with existing medical conditions. Keeping the above things in mind, the manufacturers are launching their products in multiple size offerings along with choices for filter efficiency and material of make. Some major players of the market include Respro Ltd, Ohlone Press LLC, RESPILON Ltd., idMASK Co., Ltd, and 3M.

Companies Mentioned:

– Respro Ltd

– Ohlone Press LLC

– RESPILON Ltd.

– idMASK Co., Ltd

– 3M

– Reckitt Benckiser

– Canada Prosper Apparel Ltd.

– Totobobo Pte. Ltd.

– Honeywell International Inc.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Reusable

5.1.2 Disposable

5.2 By Filter Type

5.2.1 Particulate Filter

5.2.2 Gas and Odour Filter

5.2.3 Combination Filter

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

5.3.2 Pharmacy/Drug Stores

5.3.3 Online Channels

5.3.4 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 Germany

5.4.2.4 France

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Respro Ltd

6.4.2 Ohlone Press LLC

6.4.3 RESPILON Ltd.

6.4.4 idMASK Co., Ltd

6.4.5 3M

6.4.6 Reckitt Benckiser

6.4.7 Canada Prosper Apparel Ltd.

6.4.8 Totobobo Pte. Ltd.

6.4.9 Honeywell International Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

