Global Anti-Drone Market Size and Development to 2026 – Battelle Memorial Institute, Blighter Surveillance Systems, Detect, Dedrone, Inc., Droneshield Limited, Israel Aerospace Industries, Liteye Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Scg Security & Counterintelligence Group, SRC, Saab AB, Thales Group and Theiss UAV Solutions LLC

Search4Research announced the addition of “Anti-Drone Market By Application (Detection, Detection and Disruption), By Technology (Laser System, Kinetic System, Electronic System), By Vertical (Military & Defence, Commercial (Public Venues, Critical Infrastructure, Households, Homeland Security)), and By Regions (North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific) – Global Outlook to 2026” to its research store.

Global Anti-Drone Market is valued USD 640.22 Million in 2019 and is projected is to exhibit 28.3 % CAGR during the forecast period. The market is projected to be around USD 1848.40 Million by 2026. The market is driven by the increasing terrorism and illegal activities across the world.

Anti-Drone is an Anti UAV. It’s surveillance radar, which enables detecting, identifying and tracking drones. It is a scalable system, which provides the maximum protection of areas and facilities of different sizes, forms and functions. Anti-Drone comprises of several sets of equipment depending on the purpose, plus the customer need and requirement.

Anti-Drone Market Dynamics

Major factors driving the growth of the anti-drone market are increasing terrorism and illegal activities across the world and rising incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones. Anti-drone systems are being used to protect troops on military parades and prevent rebel attacks in the battlefields. Hence, vendors in the market are more focusing on developing anti-drone systems to cater to the growing demand for military organizations, thereby boosting the market growth.

Furthermore, drones are used for their various applications such as inspection of cargo, disaster management, photography, agriculture inspections, emergencies this will boost the anti-drone market. At the same time, high expenses for creating anti-drone devices, and strict public authorizations for the anti-drone system, these factors hampering the growth of the market.

Anti-Drone Market Insight

Based on the region, North Americas is expected to account for a major market share in the global anti-drone market during the forecast period due to the procurement of anti-drone systems by the US DoD. In the past few years, the US government has been expanding investment in the anti-drone program. In 2018, Leonardo DRS received extra USD 13 million to advance engineering and testing a vehicle-mounted system that can protect soldiers from small drones. Furthermore, the increasing incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones and the growing number of terrorist attacks in American countries. These will boost the demand for the anti-drone market during the forecast period. On account of growth in drone accidents, the government use anti-drone systems for safety and security from illicit drones.

Anti-Drone Market Segmentation

The global Anti-Drone Market is segmented into application, technology, vertical, and region. On the basis of the application the market is divided into detection, detection and disruption. Based on technology the market is segmented into laser system, kinetic system, and electronic system. Based on vertical the market is divided into military & defence, commercial. And commercial segment is further divided into public venues, critical infrastructure, households, and homeland security. And based on the geography the market is further segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Anti-Drone Market Competitive Landscape

The key players in Anti-Drone Market are listed as Battelle Memorial Institute, Blighter Surveillance Systems, Detect,, Dedrone, Inc.,Droneshield Limited, Israel Aerospace Industries, Liteye Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Scg Security & Counterintelligence Group, SRC, Saab AB, Thales Group, Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC, and other.

