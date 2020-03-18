Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market 2020, Emerging Trends, Services, High Demand, Company Profiles, Technological Advancements and Industry Forecast 2024

Anti-counterfeiting packaging is the process of assigning secure packaging to the product in order to minimize counterfeiting or infringement. The purpose of anti-counterfeiting packaging is to prevent imitation and confirms safety of the goods.

Amid increasingly stringent security regulations and an alarmingly high number of fake products on the market, anti-counterfeiting technologies are the latest trend to take the packaging industry by storm.

Currently, the industry concentration of Anti-counterfeit Packaging is relatively low. Major manufacturers of anti-counterfeiting packaging product are mainly in US, Europe, Japan and China. All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of product quality. Currently, in Anti-counterfeit Packaging industry, the USA and EU manufacturers occupy near 4/5 of the market, while Chinese products domain the domestic market, due to the immature technologies.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2763738

Manufacturers of consumer goods have started implementing traceability systems that provide a trail of information of each item in a supply chain. These systems ensure product safety and efficiency. The producers can identify and locate potentially faulty items that could be hazardous to customers and remove them. The companies are implementing vision systems, 2-D barcodes, and image-based ID readers in product traceability systems. Data Matrix is very popular and adopted as a standard in several applications, as it allows the storage of more information such as product ID, manufacturer, lot number, and expiry.

Although sales of Anti-counterfeit Packaging bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Anti-counterfeit Packaging field hastily.

According to this study, over the next five years the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market will register a 12.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 104800 million by 2024, from US$ 51800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Authentication Packaging Technology

Track and Trace Packaging Technology

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Food & Beverage

Electronics & Appliances

Clothing & Ornament

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Avery Dennison

Sun Chemical

Zebra Technologies

DNP

NHK SPRING

Flint Group

Toppan

3M

Essentra

dupont

KURZ

OpSec Security

Lipeng

Shiner

Taibao

Invengo

De La Rue

Schreiner ProSecure

CFC

UPM Raflatac

Techsun

impinj

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-anti-counterfeit-packaging-technologies-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Segment by Type

2.2.1 Authentication Packaging Technology

2.2.2 Track and Trace Packaging Technology

2.3 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Segment by Application

2.4.1 Food & Beverage

2.4.2 Electronics & Appliances

2.4.3 Clothing & Ornament

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies by Players

3.1 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies by Regions

4.1 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies by Countries

7.2 Europe Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Forecast

10.1 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Avery Dennison

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Product Offered

11.1.3 Avery Dennison Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Avery Dennison News

11.2 Sun Chemical

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Product Offered

11.2.3 Sun Chemical Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Sun Chemical News

11.3 Zebra Technologies

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Product Offered

11.3.3 Zebra Technologies Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Zebra Technologies News

11.4 DNP

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Product Offered

11.4.3 DNP Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 DNP News

11.5 NHK SPRING

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Product Offered

11.5.3 NHK SPRING Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 NHK SPRING News

11.6 Flint Group

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Product Offered

11.6.3 Flint Group Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Flint Group News

11.7 Toppan

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Product Offered

11.7.3 Toppan Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Toppan News

11.8 3M

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Product Offered

11.8.3 3M Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 3M News

11.9 Essentra

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Product Offered

11.9.3 Essentra Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Essentra News

11.10 dupont

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Product Offered

11.10.3 dupont Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Technologies Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 dupont News

11.11 KURZ

11.12 OpSec Security

11.13 Lipeng

11.14 Shiner

11.15 Taibao

11.16 Invengo

11.17 De La Rue

11.18 Schreiner ProSecure

11.19 CFC

11.20 UPM Raflatac

11.21 Techsun

11.22 impinj

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2763738

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155