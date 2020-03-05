Global Analysis For Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment Market 2020 to 2026- Size, Trends, Share Leading Players- PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan A/S, Playpower, ELI Play, QUALI-CITE, ABC-TEAM,

The global Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment market size was 399.9 million US$ and it is expected to reach 754.8 million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.5% during 2020-2026.This Market Research Report 2020 studies the latest industry trends, market development aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period. The report provides the details related to fundamental overview, development status, latest advancements, market dominance and market dynamics.

A family entertainment center (or centre), often abbreviated FEC in the entertainment industry (also known as an indoor amusement park or indoor theme park), is a small amusement park marketed towards families with small children to teenagers, and often entirely indoors or associated with a larger operation such as a theme park. They usually cater to “sub-regional markets of larger metropolitan areas.” FECs are generally small compared to full-scale amusement parks, with fewer attractions, a lower per-person per-hour cost to consumers than a traditional amusement park, and not usually major tourist attractions, but sustained by an area customer base.

Many are locally owned and operated, although there are a number of chains and franchises in the field. FECs are sometimes called family amusement centers, play zones, family fun centers, or simply fun centers. Some non-traditional FECs, called urban entertainment centers (UECs), with more customized and branded attractions and retail outlets, are associated with major entertainment companies and may be tourist destinations. Others, sometimes operated by Non-Profit organizations as Children’s Museums or Science Centers, tend to be geared toward edutainment experiences rather than simply amusement. FECs may also be adjuncts to full-scale amusement parks

Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment are mainly classified into the following types: Children’s Entertainment Center (CEC) Equipment and Adult Entertainment Center (AEC) Equipment. Children’s Entertainment Center (CEC) Equipment is the most popular type which took up about 57.14 % of the total in 2019 in Europe.

PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan A/S, Playpower, ELI Play, QUALI-CITE, ABC-TEAM, Wicksteed Leisure Limited, Lappset Group, Playdale, Van Egdom, Tigerplay, Streetscape, RODECO, SPI Global Play, etc. are the key suppliers in the European Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment market. Top 5 took up more than 35% of the European market in 2019.

The Global Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment Industry 2020 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment industry. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions (United States, EU, China and Japan), and other regions can be added.

The Key Players covered in this study

• PlayCore

• Landscape Structures

• Kompan A/S

• Playpower

• ELI Play

• QUALI-CITE

• ABC-TEAM

• Wicksteed Leisure Limited

• Lappset Group

• Playdale

• Van Egdom

• Tigerplay

• Streetscape

• RODECO

• …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rising demand for corporate enterprise networks and consumer broadband coupled with need for high-throughput connectivity in Shipping and aviation are projected to be the key driving forces for the Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment market.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What’s more, the Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

