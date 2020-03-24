Global Ammonium Nitrate Market 2020, Size-Share, Emerging Technology, Huge-Growth, Key-Segments, Manufacturers and Strong Development 2025

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique advantage when compared to competitors. We provide lightning, intelligent, accurate and meaningful data.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311158

Market Overview

The market for ammonium nitrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand from the agriculture industry. An increase in regulations due to potential misuse is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– The agricultural industry dominated the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing agriculture activities across the world.

– Research in smart explosives is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– North America dominated the market across the world with the largest consumption of ammonium nitrate from countries, such as the United States and Canada.

Key Market Trends

Agriculture Segment Accounted for Major Share of the Ammonium Nitrate Market

– In the agricultural industry, fertilizers are used to enrich the growth of plants. They contain essential nutrients for plants, which provide healthy growth and keep them disease free. There are various types of fertilizers that are available in soluble, dry crystalline, and time-release forms. Ammonium nitrate is one such fertilizer that is used for providing adequate levels of nitrogen to plants.

– It is a high-nitrogen fertilizer and is used as an oxidizing agent. Ammonium nitrate (NH4NO3) is made by combining ammonia with nitric acid.

– Upon the application of ammonium nitrate fertilizer, it dissociates into ammonium (NH4+) and nitrate (NO3-). This dissociated nitrogen present in the soil can be directly consumed by the plants. The instant availability of nitrate ions makes ammonium nitrate superior over other fertilizers.

– Hence, with the rapidly growing agricultural activities across the world, the demand for ammonium nitrate is expected to rapidly increase over the forecast period.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America represents the largest regional market for global ammonium nitrate market.

– This enormous demand for ammonium nitrate is a consequence of the growing demand for ammonium nitrate fuel oil and an increase in demand for explosives in defense.

– In North America, the United States provides the primary market for the agricultural industries.

– Fertilizers segment is projected to grow owing to the dynamic growth of agricultural activities in the region over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global ammonium nitrate market is highly fragmented with the presence of many players in the market. The major companies include Euro chem, Orica, CF Industries, Enaex, and The Chemours Company, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– CF Industries

– Croda international

– Elementis

– Enaex

– Euro chem

– Jhonson Matthey

– KRONOS Worldwide, Inc.

– Maxam

– Orica

– Sasol

– Scapa

– Synthomer

– TAYCA Corporation

– The Chemours Company

– The Kish Company Inc.

– Treatt PLC

– Tronox Limited

– Venator Materials PLC (Huntsman International)

– Victrex

– Yara

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/ammonium-nitrate-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from the Agricultural Industry

4.1.2 Rising Demand for Ammonium Nitrate fuel oil (ANFO)

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increase in Regulations Due to Potential for Misuse

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Fertilizers

5.1.2 Explosives

5.1.3 Other Applications

5.2 End Users

5.2.1 Agriculture

5.2.2 Mining

5.2.3 Defence

5.2.4 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 CF Industries

6.4.2 Croda international

6.4.3 Elementis

6.4.4 Enaex

6.4.5 Euro chem

6.4.6 Jhonson Matthey

6.4.7 KRONOS Worldwide, Inc.

6.4.8 Maxam

6.4.9 Orica

6.4.10 Sasol

6.4.11 Scapa

6.4.12 Synthomer

6.4.13 TAYCA Corporation

6.4.14 The Chemours Company

6.4.15 The Kish Company Inc.

6.4.16 Treatt PLC

6.4.17 Tronox Limited

6.4.18 Venator Materials PLC (Huntsman International)

6.4.19 Victrex

6.4.20 Yara

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Smart Explosives

7.2 Other Opportunities

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311158

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

