Amino Acids Market 2020-2026 is Booming With Healthy CAGR || Leading Players – Evonik Nutrition & Care GmbH; AJINOMOTO CO.INC.; CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP.; Prinova Group LLC;

Amino Acids market research report looks at the key aspects of the market including its market improvement, development, position and others. The industry inquiries in this report provide an examination and data as specified by classes. It underlines the global key manufacturers and analyzes the market competition landscape. The report also comprises of a bottomless knowledge on market definition, market drivers and market restraints, classifications, applications, and engagements. What is more, Amino Acids Market report conducts analysis on sales (consumption) of market, focuses on the top players to assess their sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region.

Global amino acids market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high amounts of nutritional benefits associated with the compound.

Market Definition: Global Amino Acids Market

Amino acids are organic compounds that combine in their chemical structure to form proteins. They are commonly characterized as being the building blocks of all life. These compounds consist of amine, carboxyl functional groups as well as a side chain. These compounds are used for a variety of body functions ranging from breaking down of food, repairing the body, enhancement of growth, although it is not limited to just these functions.

Segmentation: Global Amino Acids Market

Amino Acids Market : By Product

L-Glutamate

Lysine

Methionine

Threonine

Tryptophan

Leucine

Iso-Leucine

Valine

Glutamine

Arginine

Glycine

Phenylalanine

Tyrosine

Citrulline

Creatine

Proline

Serine

L-Aspartic Acid

Others

Amino Acids Market : By Raw Material

Plant-Based

Animal-Based

Microbial-Based

Amino Acids Market : By Application

Animal Feed

Food & Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Amino Acids Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Amino Acids Market :

In November 2017, AJINOMOTO CO.,INC. announced that they had acquired a major share in Cambrooke Therapeutics, Inc. for USD 64 million, through their own North American subsidiary “Ajinomoto North America, Inc.”. Cambrooke Therapeutics, Inc. will operate as a wholly owned-subsidiary of AJINOMOTO CO.,INC. This acquisition will help the company to enter into the medical foods market as they have the capability to produce their own original ingredients

In November 2016, Evonik Industries AG announced that they had agreed with METabolic EXplorer located in France for the acquisition of the company’s technology platform for the production of amino acids. The platform also involves the acquisition of patents, brands and components of amino acids. This agreement will help both of the companies to focus on expansion of technologies and core business operations

Amino Acids Market Drivers:

Increasing demands for dietary supplements and nutritional products from the global market; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

High levels of consumption of meat and associated meat products; this factor is expected to fuel the market growth

Growth in the levels of demand for sweeteners which is subsequently expected to propel the growth of the market for amino acids

Increasing levels of consumption for feed additives to focus on better metabolism and health of livestock also acts as a driver for this market growth

Amino Acids Market Restraints:

Lack in the availability of raw materials required for the consistent production of amino acids can restrict the market growth

Increasing rates associated with the raw materials is expected to reduce the levels of profit ratio also impede the growth of this market

Competitive Analysis: Amino Acids Market

Global amino acids market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of amino acids market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of market segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026

Market drivers and restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

