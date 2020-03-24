Global Aluminum Oxide Market 2020 Growth Analysis, Current Trends, Industry Size, Share and Forecast Outlook 2025

The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4311263

Market Overview



The aluminum oxide market is expected to register a CAGR of over 4%, during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are the increasing demand from the pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing sector, and growing production of porous ceramics. However, increasing health risks due to exposure to aluminum oxide remains one of the major concerns for the market studied.

– The medical and pharmaceutical segment dominated the market. It is likely to grow during the forecast period, with increasing investments into the healthcare industry across the world.

– The huge potential as biomaterial in the medical industry is likely to provide opportunities for the market studied, during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the global market, owing to the surging demand from the medical, industrial manufacturing, and electronics industries.

Key Market Trends

Aluminum Smelting Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Aluminum oxide is primarily used to produce aluminum from smelting process, as nearly 90% of the total aluminum oxide produced is consumed in the aluminum smelting industry. The aluminum oxide is used to produce the primary aluminum metal at a ratio of 2:1 (2 metric ton of alumina produces 1 metric ton of aluminum).

– Aluminum is the second-most used metal in the world and is mainly used in the transportation, building and construction, electrical engineering, container packaging, and other industries, due to its durability, strength, lightweight, and recyclability.

– Together, the two aluminum companies formed a joint venture called Elysis, to develop this technology further for larger-scale production and commercialization, with a package planned for sale, beginning in 2024.

– Apple partnered with both these aluminum companies and the Governments of Canada and Quebec, to collectively invest a combined USD 144 million for future R&D.

– From the above-mentioned points the demand for segmentation is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share of aluminum oxide, owing to the increasing investments and production in the end-user industries, such as medical & pharmaceuticals, electronics, industrial manufacturing, etc.

– China is one of the fastest-growing economies globally, and almost all the end-user industries have been growing owing to the rising population, living standards, and per-capita income. However, owing to the international trade turbulences and unfavorable geopolitical affairs, the growth rate is expected to slow down in the initial years of the forecast period. But the growth is expected to take up the pace in the latter part of the forecast period, considering the favorable conditions and relations in the future.

– China is the world’s top producer of aluminum oxide.

– Southwest China’s Guizhou province is increasingly becoming the largest producer, due to friendly policies and the easy availability of raw materials. Guizhou’s abundant bauxite resources have given an edge in developing aluminum production, as bauxite is the raw material used to produce aluminum products in many industrial processes.

– Thus, all such factors are expected to drive the demand for the market studied in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global aluminum oxide market is consolidated, with the top five players accounting for around 40% of the global market. Some of the major players in the market include Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO), Xinfa Group Co. Ltd, China Hongqiao Group Limited, Sasol and Alcoa Corporation, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Alcoa Corporation

– Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO)

– China Hongqiao Group Limited

– East Hope Group (Oriental Hope)

– Emirates Global Aluminum PJSC

– Hangzhou Jinjiang Group Co. Ltd

– Hindalco Industries Limited (Aditya Birla Group)

– NALCO India

– Norsk Hydro ASA

– Rio Tinto

– RUSAL

– Sasol

– South32

– Xinfa Group Co. Ltd

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/aluminum-oxide-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 High Demand from Pharmaceutical and Industrial Manufacturing Processes

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from Ceramic Industries for Producing Porous Ceramics

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increasing Health Risks due to Exposure to Aluminum Oxide

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Government Regulations and Policies

4.8 Trade Analysis

4.9 Price Index

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Structural Form Type

5.1.1 Nanoparticles

5.1.2 Powder

5.1.3 Pellets

5.1.4 Tablets

5.1.5 Sputtering Targets

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Aluminum Smelting

5.2.2 Abrasive

5.2.3 Aluminum Chemicals

5.2.4 Engineered Ceramics

5.2.5 Refractories

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alcoa Corporation

6.4.2 Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO)

6.4.3 China Hongqiao Group Limited

6.4.4 East Hope Group (Oriental Hope)

6.4.5 Emirates Global Aluminum PJSC

6.4.6 Hangzhou Jinjiang Group Co. Ltd

6.4.7 Hindalco Industries Limited (Aditya Birla Group)

6.4.8 NALCO India

6.4.9 Norsk Hydro ASA

6.4.10 Rio Tinto

6.4.11 RUSAL

6.4.12 Sasol

6.4.13 South32

6.4.14 Xinfa Group Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Huge Potential as Biomaterial in Medical Industry

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4311263

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

