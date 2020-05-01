Global Aluminum Die Casting Market | Market trends, Application and Analysis !!

Global Aluminum Die Casting Market ByProcess (Pressure Die Casting, Others),Application (Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction, Telecommunication, Consumer Durables, Energy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Aluminum Die Casting Market

Global aluminum die casting market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 54.2 billion by 2026, registering an substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the varied properties of aluminum die casting and the increasing penetration of die casting within various industrial sectors.

Market Definition: Global Aluminum Die Casting Market

Die cast aluminium is nothing but a kind of aluminium that are molted under high pressure into the mold cavities. In the process of die casting, metals are hardened and they are molded into the required shapes. They can be produced either with cold chamber process or with the hot chamber process. It is a non-expendable technique that is used in order to provide different thickness, sizes and shapes.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand in building and construction sector in Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the market in the forecast period Increase in automation in the die casting industry has seen a surge in productivity; this factor will also propel the market growth in near future



Technological advancements and innovation; this factor will also drive the market

Increased use of aluminium die casting for various applications, will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Environmental policy changes; this factor is expected to restrain the market in the forecast period

Volatility of aluminum prices, will also restrain the market growth

Increasing employment of zinc die casting over aluminium zinc die casting; this factor will also restrain the market in near future

Segmentation: Global Aluminum Die Casting Market

By Process

Pressure Die Casting Low Pressure Die Casting High Pressure Die Casting

Others

By Application

Transportation General Road Transportation Sports Road Transportation Heavy Vehicles Aerospace & Aviation

Industrial Agricultural Equipment Construction Equipment Others

Building & Construction

Telecommunication

Consumer Durables

Energy

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Endurance Overseas Srl., a subsidiary of Endurance Technologies has acquired Fonpresmetal Gap SpA, an Italy based aluminum die casting company. With this acquisition, the name of Fonpresmetal has been changed to Endurance Castings SpA. This move will help the company to expand their business in the European region.

In July 2017, Linamar Corporation a manufacturer of automobile parts, has acquired three companies namely, FVM Technologies, Societe Aveyronnaise de Metallurgie and Alfisa Technologies. All the three acquired companies were the subsidiaries of Groupe Arche. With this acquisition, the company will be able to produce various new products related to the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global aluminum die casting market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aluminum die casting market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aluminum die casting market are Alcoa Corporation, Walbro, Consolidated Metco, Inc., Dynacast, GIBBS, Ryobi Limited, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH, Endurance Technologies Limited, Alcast Technologies, Arconic, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Leggett & Platt, Inc. and among others.

Research Methodology: Global Aluminum Die Casting Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

