Global Algorithmic Trading Software Market 2020 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast 2025

Description

Scope of the Report:

The global Algorithmic Trading Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Algorithmic Trading Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Algorithmic Trading Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Algorithmic Trading Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Virtu Financial

KCG

DRW Trading

Optiver

Tower Research Capital

Flow Traders

Hudson River Trading

Jump Trading

RSJ Algorithmic Trading

Spot Trading

Sun Trading

Tradebot Systems

IMC

Quantlab Financial

Teza Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type I

Type II

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Investment Banks

Funds

Personal Investors

Others

Table of Contents

1 Algorithmic Trading Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Algorithmic Trading Software

1.2 Classification of Algorithmic Trading Software by Types

1.2.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Type I

1.2.4 Type II

1.3 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Investment Banks

1.3.3 Funds

1.3.4 Personal Investors

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Algorithmic Trading Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Algorithmic Trading Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Algorithmic Trading Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Algorithmic Trading Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Algorithmic Trading Software Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Algorithmic Trading Software (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Virtu Financial

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Algorithmic Trading Software Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Virtu Financial Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 KCG

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Algorithmic Trading Software Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 KCG Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 DRW Trading

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Algorithmic Trading Software Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 DRW Trading Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Optiver

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Algorithmic Trading Software Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Optiver Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Tower Research Capital

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Algorithmic Trading Software Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Tower Research Capital Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Flow Traders

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Algorithmic Trading Software Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Flow Traders Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Hudson River Trading

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Algorithmic Trading Software Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Hudson River Trading Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Jump Trading

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Algorithmic Trading Software Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Jump Trading Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 RSJ Algorithmic Trading

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Algorithmic Trading Software Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 RSJ Algorithmic Trading Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Spot Trading

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Algorithmic Trading Software Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Spot Trading Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Sun Trading

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Algorithmic Trading Software Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Sun Trading Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Tradebot Systems

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Algorithmic Trading Software Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Tradebot Systems Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 IMC

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Algorithmic Trading Software Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 IMC Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Quantlab Financial

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Algorithmic Trading Software Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Quantlab Financial Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Teza Technologies

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Algorithmic Trading Software Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Teza Technologies Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Algorithmic Trading Software Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Algorithmic Trading Software Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Algorithmic Trading Software by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Type I Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Type II Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Algorithmic Trading Software Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Investment Banks Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Funds Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Personal Investors Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.6 Others Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Algorithmic Trading Software Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Algorithmic Trading Software Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

