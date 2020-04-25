Global Albumin Market Industry Outlook to 2026|HiMedia Laboratories, MedxBio Pte. Ltd., Novozymes A/S., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Albumin Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 791.25 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1214.32 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in production of immunoglobulins and the development of plant based albumin.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the albumin market are Octapharma , CSL Behring LLC, Baxter International, Inc, HiMedia Laboratories, MedxBio Pte. Ltd., Novozymes A/S., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, China Biologic Products Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biotest AG, Kedrion S.p.A, Celgene Corporation, Grifols, S.A., InVitria, , Albumin Therapeutics, LLC, . RayBiotech, Inc., SeraCare Life Sciences, Albumedix, among others.

Segmentation: Global Albumin Market

By Type Human Serum Albumin Bovine Serum Albumin Recombinant Albumin Application

Application Drug Delivery Therapeutics Culture Media Vaccine Ingredient Others

Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacifi Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers:

Rising demand of albumins in research and development activities is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in the use of albumin for non-therapeutic applications is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Adverse reactions and unreasonable use of albumin is expected to restrain the market growth Strict regulations by government authorities is also expected to restrain the market growth



