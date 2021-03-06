Global Aircraft Tugs Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

Aircraft Tugs Industry to reach USD XXX billion by 2026. Aircraft Tugs Industry valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. An increase in air transportation across the world and a growing need to replace aging equipment are the major factors driving the growth in the Global Aircraft Tugs Industry. However, aircraft tugs are operation-specific, they are designed to perform specific tasks, therefore they cannot be used for another operation which is expected to hamper the industry growth. The Airport Tugs are mainly supporting vehicles that are used at the airports to push the airplane or aircraft backward away from the airport gateway. Generally, some of the aircraft on the ground are unable to move in the reverse direction without the use of the several aircraft tugs which provide ground support to airplanes across the world. In case, the airplane is required to shift to another place on the airport ground, then it will not be cost-effective to start the engine. So, tugs will perform that job more efficiently both as a safety perspective as well as a cost standpoint. The aircraft tugs have numerous applications and these tugs play an important role in the ground support services since they move immovable equipment. Moreover, the growing trend of environment-friendly tugs is expected to drive the global industry in the near future.
Market Segmentation
By Type
- Electric Aircraft Tug <4,000 lbs
- Electric Aircraft Tug <6,000 lbs
- Electric Aircraft Tug <8,000 lbs
- Gas Aircraft Tug <8,000 lbs
- Electric Aircraft Tug <16,000 lbs
- Gas Aircraft Tug <16,000 lbs
- Gas Aircraft Tug (Dual Nose Wheel Aircraft) <16,000 lbs
- Other
By Application
- Single Piston Aircraft
- Twin Engine Aircraft
- Turboprops and Light Jets
- Midsize Jets
- Long Range Jets
- Very Long-Range Jets
- Helicopter
- Other
