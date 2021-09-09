Global Aircraft Component MRO Market Analysis by Types, Application, Top Players, Regions, Industry Outlook 2020, Opportunities, Growth Trends & Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Aircraft Component MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aircraft Component MRO development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Delta TechOps
Lufthansa Technik
Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance
HAECO
Honeywell International
ST Aerospace
AAR
Barnes Aerospace
FL Technics
Turkish Technic
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fuselage
Empennage
Landing Gear
Wings
Engine
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial Air Transport
Business and General Aviation
Military Aviation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Aircraft Component MRO status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Aircraft Component MRO development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aircraft Component MRO are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Aircraft Component MRO Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Aircraft Component MRO Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Fuselage
1.4.3 Empennage
1.4.4 Landing Gear
1.4.5 Wings
1.4.6 Engine
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Aircraft Component MRO Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Commercial Air Transport
1.5.3 Business and General Aviation
1.5.4 Military Aviation
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Aircraft Component MRO Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Aircraft Component MRO Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Aircraft Component MRO Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Aircraft Component MRO Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Aircraft Component MRO Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Aircraft Component MRO Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Aircraft Component MRO Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Aircraft Component MRO Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Aircraft Component MRO Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Aircraft Component MRO Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Aircraft Component MRO Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Aircraft Component MRO Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Aircraft Component MRO Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Aircraft Component MRO Revenue in 2019
3.3 Aircraft Component MRO Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Aircraft Component MRO Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Aircraft Component MRO Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Aircraft Component MRO Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Aircraft Component MRO Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: Aircraft Component MRO Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Aircraft Component MRO Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Aircraft Component MRO Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Aircraft Component MRO Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Aircraft Component MRO Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Aircraft Component MRO Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Aircraft Component MRO Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Aircraft Component MRO Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Aircraft Component MRO Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Aircraft Component MRO Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Aircraft Component MRO Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Aircraft Component MRO Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Aircraft Component MRO Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Aircraft Component MRO Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Aircraft Component MRO Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Aircraft Component MRO Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Aircraft Component MRO Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Aircraft Component MRO Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Aircraft Component MRO Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Aircraft Component MRO Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Aircraft Component MRO Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Aircraft Component MRO Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Aircraft Component MRO Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Aircraft Component MRO Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Aircraft Component MRO Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Aircraft Component MRO Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Aircraft Component MRO Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Aircraft Component MRO Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Aircraft Component MRO Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Aircraft Component MRO Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Aircraft Component MRO Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Delta TechOps
13.1.1 Delta TechOps Company Details
13.1.2 Delta TechOps Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Delta TechOps Aircraft Component MRO Introduction
13.1.4 Delta TechOps Revenue in Aircraft Component MRO Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Delta TechOps Recent Development
13.2 Lufthansa Technik
13.2.1 Lufthansa Technik Company Details
13.2.2 Lufthansa Technik Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Lufthansa Technik Aircraft Component MRO Introduction
13.2.4 Lufthansa Technik Revenue in Aircraft Component MRO Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Lufthansa Technik Recent Development
13.3 Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance
13.3.1 Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance Company Details
13.3.2 Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance Aircraft Component MRO Introduction
13.3.4 Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance Revenue in Aircraft Component MRO Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance Recent Development
13.4 HAECO
13.4.1 HAECO Company Details
13.4.2 HAECO Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 HAECO Aircraft Component MRO Introduction
13.4.4 HAECO Revenue in Aircraft Component MRO Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 HAECO Recent Development
13.5 Honeywell International
13.5.1 Honeywell International Company Details
13.5.2 Honeywell International Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Honeywell International Aircraft Component MRO Introduction
13.5.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Aircraft Component MRO Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Honeywell International Recent Development
13.6 ST Aerospace
13.6.1 ST Aerospace Company Details
13.6.2 ST Aerospace Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 ST Aerospace Aircraft Component MRO Introduction
13.6.4 ST Aerospace Revenue in Aircraft Component MRO Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 ST Aerospace Recent Development
13.7 AAR
13.7.1 AAR Company Details
13.7.2 AAR Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 AAR Aircraft Component MRO Introduction
13.7.4 AAR Revenue in Aircraft Component MRO Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 AAR Recent Development
13.8 Barnes Aerospace
13.8.1 Barnes Aerospace Company Details
13.8.2 Barnes Aerospace Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Barnes Aerospace Aircraft Component MRO Introduction
13.8.4 Barnes Aerospace Revenue in Aircraft Component MRO Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Barnes Aerospace Recent Development
13.9 FL Technics
13.9.1 FL Technics Company Details
13.9.2 FL Technics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 FL Technics Aircraft Component MRO Introduction
13.9.4 FL Technics Revenue in Aircraft Component MRO Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 FL Technics Recent Development
13.10 Turkish Technic
13.10.1 Turkish Technic Company Details
13.10.2 Turkish Technic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Turkish Technic Aircraft Component MRO Introduction
13.10.4 Turkish Technic Revenue in Aircraft Component MRO Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Turkish Technic Recent Development
14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
