Global Air Taxi Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Air Taxi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Air Taxi development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Airbus S.A.S.
Boein
Embraer
EHANG
Hyundai
Lilium
Volocopter
Textron Aviation
Uber Technologies
Dassault Systèmes
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Passenger Capacity One
Passenger Capacity Two
Passenger Capacity Three
Passenger Capacity Four
Passenger Capacity More than Four
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual
Group
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Air Taxi are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Air Taxi Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Air Taxi Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Passenger Capacity One
1.4.3 Passenger Capacity Two
1.4.4 Passenger Capacity Three
1.4.5 Passenger Capacity Four
1.4.6 Passenger Capacity More than Four
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Air Taxi Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Individual
1.5.3 Group
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Air Taxi Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Air Taxi Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Air Taxi Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Air Taxi Historic Market Share by Regions (2018-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Air Taxi Revenue by Players (2019-2020)
3.2 Air Taxi Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Air Taxi Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Air Taxi Market
3.5 Key Players Air Taxi Funding/Investment Analysis
3.6 Global Key Players Air Taxi Valuation & Market Capitalization
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4.2 Global Air Taxi Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5.2 Global Air Taxi Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Four: Global Air Taxi Market Size by Type (2019-2026)
Chapter Five: Global Air Taxi Market Size by Application (2019-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America Air Taxi Market Forecast (2019-2026)
6.2 Air Taxi Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Air Taxi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Air Taxi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe Air Taxi Market Forecast (2019-2026)
7.2 Air Taxi Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Air Taxi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Air Taxi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China Air Taxi Market Forecast (2019-2026)
8.2 Air Taxi Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Air Taxi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Air Taxi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan Air Taxi Market Forecast (2019-2026)
9.2 Air Taxi Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Air Taxi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Air Taxi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Air Taxi Market Forecast (2019-2026)
10.2 Air Taxi Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Air Taxi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Air Taxi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India Air Taxi Market Forecast (2019-2026)
11.2 Air Taxi Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Air Taxi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Air Taxi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Air Taxi Market Forecast (2019-2026)
12.2 Air Taxi Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Air Taxi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Air Taxi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Thirteen: Key Players Profiles
13.1 Airbus S.A.S.
13.1.1 Airbus S.A.S. Company Details
13.1.2 Airbus S.A.S. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Airbus S.A.S. Air Taxi Introduction
13.1.4 Airbus S.A.S. Revenue in Air Taxi Business (2019-2020))
13.1.5 Airbus S.A.S. Recent Development
13.2 Boein
13.2.1 Boein Company Details
13.2.2 Boein Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Boein Air Taxi Introduction
13.2.4 Boein Revenue in Air Taxi Business (2019-2020))
13.2.5 Boein Recent Development
13.3 Embraer
13.3.1 Embraer Company Details
13.3.2 Embraer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Embraer Air Taxi Introduction
13.3.4 Embraer Revenue in Air Taxi Business (2019-2020))
13.3.5 Embraer Recent Development
13.4 EHANG
13.4.1 EHANG Company Details
13.4.2 EHANG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 EHANG Air Taxi Introduction
13.4.4 EHANG Revenue in Air Taxi Business (2019-2020))
13.4.5 EHANG Recent Development
13.5 Hyundai
13.5.1 Hyundai Company Details
13.5.2 Hyundai Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Hyundai Air Taxi Introduction
13.5.4 Hyundai Revenue in Air Taxi Business (2019-2020))
13.5.5 Hyundai Recent Development
13.6 Lilium
13.6.1 Lilium Company Details
13.6.2 Lilium Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Lilium Air Taxi Introduction
13.6.4 Lilium Revenue in Air Taxi Business (2019-2020))
13.6.5 Lilium Recent Development
13.7 Volocopter
13.7.1 Volocopter Company Details
13.7.2 Volocopter Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Volocopter Air Taxi Introduction
13.7.4 Volocopter Revenue in Air Taxi Business (2019-2020))
13.7.5 Volocopter Recent Development
13.8 Textron Aviation
13.8.1 Textron Aviation Company Details
13.8.2 Textron Aviation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Textron Aviation Air Taxi Introduction
13.8.4 Textron Aviation Revenue in Air Taxi Business (2019-2020))
13.8.5 Textron Aviation Recent Development
13.9 Uber Technologies
13.9.1 Uber Technologies Company Details
13.9.2 Uber Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Uber Technologies Air Taxi Introduction
13.9.4 Uber Technologies Revenue in Air Taxi Business (2019-2020))
13.9.5 Uber Technologies Recent Development
13.10 Dassault Systèmes
13.10.1 Dassault Systèmes Company Details
13.10.2 Dassault Systèmes Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Dassault Systèmes Air Taxi Introduction
13.10.4 Dassault Systèmes Revenue in Air Taxi Business (2019-2020))
13.10.5 Dassault Systèmes Recent Development
Chapter Fourteen: Market Dynamics
14.1 Drivers
14.2 Challenges
14.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
14.4 Market Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis
Chapter Fifteen: Key Findings in This Report
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
