Global Air Taxi Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Air Taxi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Air Taxi development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Airbus S.A.S.

Boein

Embraer

EHANG

Hyundai

Lilium

Volocopter

Textron Aviation

Uber Technologies

Dassault Systèmes

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Passenger Capacity One

Passenger Capacity Two

Passenger Capacity Three

Passenger Capacity Four

Passenger Capacity More than Four

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual

Group

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Air Taxi status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Air Taxi development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Air Taxi are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Air Taxi Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Air Taxi Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Passenger Capacity One

1.4.3 Passenger Capacity Two

1.4.4 Passenger Capacity Three

1.4.5 Passenger Capacity Four

1.4.6 Passenger Capacity More than Four

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Air Taxi Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Individual

1.5.3 Group

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Air Taxi Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Air Taxi Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Air Taxi Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Air Taxi Historic Market Share by Regions (2018-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Air Taxi Revenue by Players (2019-2020)

3.2 Air Taxi Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Air Taxi Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Air Taxi Market

3.5 Key Players Air Taxi Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players Air Taxi Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.2 Global Air Taxi Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5.2 Global Air Taxi Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Four: Global Air Taxi Market Size by Type (2019-2026)

Chapter Five: Global Air Taxi Market Size by Application (2019-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Air Taxi Market Forecast (2019-2026)

6.2 Air Taxi Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Air Taxi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Air Taxi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Air Taxi Market Forecast (2019-2026)

7.2 Air Taxi Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Air Taxi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Air Taxi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Air Taxi Market Forecast (2019-2026)

8.2 Air Taxi Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Air Taxi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Air Taxi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Air Taxi Market Forecast (2019-2026)

9.2 Air Taxi Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Air Taxi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Air Taxi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Air Taxi Market Forecast (2019-2026)

10.2 Air Taxi Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Air Taxi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Air Taxi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Air Taxi Market Forecast (2019-2026)

11.2 Air Taxi Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Air Taxi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Air Taxi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Air Taxi Market Forecast (2019-2026)

12.2 Air Taxi Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Air Taxi Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Air Taxi Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Thirteen: Key Players Profiles

13.1 Airbus S.A.S.

13.1.1 Airbus S.A.S. Company Details

13.1.2 Airbus S.A.S. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Airbus S.A.S. Air Taxi Introduction

13.1.4 Airbus S.A.S. Revenue in Air Taxi Business (2019-2020))

13.1.5 Airbus S.A.S. Recent Development

13.2 Boein

13.2.1 Boein Company Details

13.2.2 Boein Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Boein Air Taxi Introduction

13.2.4 Boein Revenue in Air Taxi Business (2019-2020))

13.2.5 Boein Recent Development

13.3 Embraer

13.3.1 Embraer Company Details

13.3.2 Embraer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Embraer Air Taxi Introduction

13.3.4 Embraer Revenue in Air Taxi Business (2019-2020))

13.3.5 Embraer Recent Development

13.4 EHANG

13.4.1 EHANG Company Details

13.4.2 EHANG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 EHANG Air Taxi Introduction

13.4.4 EHANG Revenue in Air Taxi Business (2019-2020))

13.4.5 EHANG Recent Development

13.5 Hyundai

13.5.1 Hyundai Company Details

13.5.2 Hyundai Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Hyundai Air Taxi Introduction

13.5.4 Hyundai Revenue in Air Taxi Business (2019-2020))

13.5.5 Hyundai Recent Development

13.6 Lilium

13.6.1 Lilium Company Details

13.6.2 Lilium Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Lilium Air Taxi Introduction

13.6.4 Lilium Revenue in Air Taxi Business (2019-2020))

13.6.5 Lilium Recent Development

13.7 Volocopter

13.7.1 Volocopter Company Details

13.7.2 Volocopter Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Volocopter Air Taxi Introduction

13.7.4 Volocopter Revenue in Air Taxi Business (2019-2020))

13.7.5 Volocopter Recent Development

13.8 Textron Aviation

13.8.1 Textron Aviation Company Details

13.8.2 Textron Aviation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Textron Aviation Air Taxi Introduction

13.8.4 Textron Aviation Revenue in Air Taxi Business (2019-2020))

13.8.5 Textron Aviation Recent Development

13.9 Uber Technologies

13.9.1 Uber Technologies Company Details

13.9.2 Uber Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Uber Technologies Air Taxi Introduction

13.9.4 Uber Technologies Revenue in Air Taxi Business (2019-2020))

13.9.5 Uber Technologies Recent Development

13.10 Dassault Systèmes

13.10.1 Dassault Systèmes Company Details

13.10.2 Dassault Systèmes Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Dassault Systèmes Air Taxi Introduction

13.10.4 Dassault Systèmes Revenue in Air Taxi Business (2019-2020))

13.10.5 Dassault Systèmes Recent Development

Chapter Fourteen: Market Dynamics

14.1 Drivers

14.2 Challenges

14.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14.4 Market Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis

Chapter Fifteen: Key Findings in This Report

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

