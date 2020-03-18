Global AI In Telecommunication Market 2020, Demand, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Segmentation & Industry Forecast to 2024

This report studies the AI in Telecommunication market, There are a number of different AI technologies that may be useful in telecoms.
These include:
Self-optimising networks (SON), where the network’s goals and limits are set by designers, and the network’s control software works within those boundaries to make the network as efficient as possible;
Deep neural networks may enable machines perform human like tasks, allowing them to help digitalizing the business and providing better customer engagement;
Software defined networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) will increase the diversity of possible traffic through the network. Both services and bundles will be able to become more sophisticated, with customers even able to interact with the services behind the network.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2785343
As telecom companies are adopting technologies like virtualization, SDN-NFV, orchestration; Artificial Intelligence is going to play a big role in smooth integration of these technologies and automating the networks. Using AI and data analytics, operators will be able to identify and push various services to the customers at the right time, for e.g. – in case of post-paid customers, operators must encourage high speed data services and offer tailored data packs when subscriber is running low on data.
31.5% of the telecommunication organizations are primarily focusing to leverage existing investments/infrastructure and rest 63.5% are making new technology investments for AI systems and these continue to be global trends.
At present, in developed countries, AI in Telecommunication is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s top vendors are mainly concentrated in US. The top three manufacturers are IBM, Microsoft and Intel, respectively with global market share as 16.19%, 15.00% and 10.81% in 2017.
Geographically, the United States dominated the global AI in Telecommunication market in 2017 and accounted for around 28.9% share of the total market in the same year. Further, the Asia-Pacific region with major markets such as Japan and China is expected to record explosive growth as compared to other regions in later years of the forecast period.
According to this study, over the next five years the AI In Telecommunication market will register a 49.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3880 million by 2024, from US$ 340 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in AI In Telecommunication business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of AI In Telecommunication market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the AI In Telecommunication value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Solutions
Services
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Network Optimization
Network Security
Customer Analytics
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM
Microsoft
Intel
AT&T
Cisco Systems
Nuance Communications
H2O.ai
Salesforce
Nvidia
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global AI In Telecommunication market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of AI In Telecommunication market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global AI In Telecommunication players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the AI In Telecommunication with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of AI In Telecommunication submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-ai-in-telecommunication-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 AI In Telecommunication Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 AI In Telecommunication Segment by Type
2.2.1 Solutions
2.2.2 Services
2.3 AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 AI In Telecommunication Segment by Application
2.4.1 Network Optimization
2.4.2 Network Security
2.4.3 Customer Analytics
2.4.4 Others
2.5 AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global AI In Telecommunication by Players
3.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global AI In Telecommunication Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 AI In Telecommunication by Regions
4.1 AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe AI In Telecommunication by Countries
7.2 Europe AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa AI In Telecommunication by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Forecast
10.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global AI In Telecommunication Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global AI In Telecommunication Forecast by Type
10.8 Global AI In Telecommunication Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 IBM
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered
11.1.3 IBM AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 IBM News
11.2 Microsoft
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered
11.2.3 Microsoft AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Microsoft News
11.3 Intel
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered
11.3.3 Intel AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Intel News
11.4 AT&T
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered
11.4.3 AT&T AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 AT&T News
11.5 Cisco Systems
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered
11.5.3 Cisco Systems AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Cisco Systems News
11.6 Nuance Communications
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered
11.6.3 Nuance Communications AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Nuance Communications News
11.7 H2O.ai
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered
11.7.3 H2O.ai AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 H2O.ai News
11.8 Salesforce
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered
11.8.3 Salesforce AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Salesforce News
11.9 Nvidia
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered
11.9.3 Nvidia AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Nvidia News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2785343
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155