Global AI In Telecommunication Market 2020, Demand, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Market Potential, Segmentation & Industry Forecast to 2024

This report studies the AI in Telecommunication market, There are a number of different AI technologies that may be useful in telecoms.

These include:

Self-optimising networks (SON), where the network’s goals and limits are set by designers, and the network’s control software works within those boundaries to make the network as efficient as possible;

Deep neural networks may enable machines perform human like tasks, allowing them to help digitalizing the business and providing better customer engagement;

Software defined networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) will increase the diversity of possible traffic through the network. Both services and bundles will be able to become more sophisticated, with customers even able to interact with the services behind the network.

As telecom companies are adopting technologies like virtualization, SDN-NFV, orchestration; Artificial Intelligence is going to play a big role in smooth integration of these technologies and automating the networks. Using AI and data analytics, operators will be able to identify and push various services to the customers at the right time, for e.g. – in case of post-paid customers, operators must encourage high speed data services and offer tailored data packs when subscriber is running low on data.

31.5% of the telecommunication organizations are primarily focusing to leverage existing investments/infrastructure and rest 63.5% are making new technology investments for AI systems and these continue to be global trends.

At present, in developed countries, AI in Telecommunication is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s top vendors are mainly concentrated in US. The top three manufacturers are IBM, Microsoft and Intel, respectively with global market share as 16.19%, 15.00% and 10.81% in 2017.

Geographically, the United States dominated the global AI in Telecommunication market in 2017 and accounted for around 28.9% share of the total market in the same year. Further, the Asia-Pacific region with major markets such as Japan and China is expected to record explosive growth as compared to other regions in later years of the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the AI In Telecommunication market will register a 49.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3880 million by 2024, from US$ 340 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in AI In Telecommunication business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of AI In Telecommunication market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the AI In Telecommunication value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Solutions

Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Network Optimization

Network Security

Customer Analytics

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Nuance Communications

H2O.ai

Salesforce

Nvidia

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global AI In Telecommunication market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of AI In Telecommunication market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AI In Telecommunication players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AI In Telecommunication with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of AI In Telecommunication submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 AI In Telecommunication Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 AI In Telecommunication Segment by Type

2.2.1 Solutions

2.2.2 Services

2.3 AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 AI In Telecommunication Segment by Application

2.4.1 Network Optimization

2.4.2 Network Security

2.4.3 Customer Analytics

2.4.4 Others

2.5 AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global AI In Telecommunication by Players

3.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global AI In Telecommunication Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 AI In Telecommunication by Regions

4.1 AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa AI In Telecommunication Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe AI In Telecommunication by Countries

7.2 Europe AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa AI In Telecommunication by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa AI In Telecommunication Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Forecast

10.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global AI In Telecommunication Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global AI In Telecommunication Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global AI In Telecommunication Forecast by Type

10.8 Global AI In Telecommunication Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 Microsoft

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered

11.2.3 Microsoft AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Microsoft News

11.3 Intel

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered

11.3.3 Intel AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Intel News

11.4 AT&T

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered

11.4.3 AT&T AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 AT&T News

11.5 Cisco Systems

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered

11.5.3 Cisco Systems AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Cisco Systems News

11.6 Nuance Communications

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered

11.6.3 Nuance Communications AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Nuance Communications News

11.7 H2O.ai

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered

11.7.3 H2O.ai AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 H2O.ai News

11.8 Salesforce

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered

11.8.3 Salesforce AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Salesforce News

11.9 Nvidia

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 AI In Telecommunication Product Offered

11.9.3 Nvidia AI In Telecommunication Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Nvidia News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

