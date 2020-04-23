Global AI Governance Market Increasing Demand with Leading key Players: IBM Corporation, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation

A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global AI Governance Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. AI Governance report you can build a strong organization and make better decisions that take your business on the right track. This report is a valuable source of assistance for companies and individuals that offers industry chain structure, business strategies and proposals for new project investments. AI Governance report introduces top to bottom evaluation of the ABC industry including empowering technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future guide, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. This AI Governance industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. Few of the major competitors currently working in the AI Governance market are IBM Corporation, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, BoardBookit, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Anki, AIBrain Inc., Banjo, Apple Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Appier Inc., SenseTime, Kindred, Inc., OrCam among others.

Global AI governance market is growing at a healthy CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Increasing government initiatives to leverage artificial intelligence technology benefits is the major factor for the growth of this market. AI governance is the concept that a legal framework should be in place to ensure that machine learning (ML) techniques are well studied and created to help humanity operate reasonably through the implementation of AI systems. Addressing problems related to the right to be notified and possible violations, AI governance seeks to close the gulf in technological development between accountability and ethics.

Global AI Governance Research Methodology

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Component

Solutions Platforms Software Tools

Services Consulting Integration Support and Maintenance



Technology

Computer Vision

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others

Function

Training

Inference

Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Telecom

Automotive

Others

List of Chapters:

1 AI Governance Market Overview

2 Global AI Governance Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global AI Governance Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2020)

4 Global AI Governance Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2020)

5 Global AI Governance Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global AI Governance Market Analysis by Application

7 Global AI Governance Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 AI Governance Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global AI Governance Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Company profile analysis covers in-depth analysis of the player’s business and key financial metric such as net revenue, revenue breakup by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, key business strategy, major products and services, and recent news and other market activities.

