Global Agro Tourism Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Key players, Trends, Recent Development and Forecast Till 2026

This report focuses on the global status of agro-tourism, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of agro-tourism in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.

The main actors covered in this study

Farm to Farm

Agri Tourism Development

GTI Travel

Heartland Travel and Tours

Cyprus Agrotourism

AgriProFocus

Cape AgriTours

Irish Food Tours

Rural Tours

Meru Agro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Direct-market Agritourism

Experience and Education Agritourism

Agrotourisme événementiel et récréatif

Market segment by application, divided into personal group Other Market segment by region / country, this report covers North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central and South America

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the agro-tourism market are as follows:

Historical year: 2015-2019

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecast year 2020 to 2026

For information by region, company , type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Main market segments

1.3 Actors covered: classification by agro-tourism income

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global agro-tourism market by type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Direct market farmhouse

1.4.3 Experience and education Agritourism

1.4.4 Events and leisure Agrotourism

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 World market share in agro-tourism by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Personnel

1.5.3 Group

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 Years considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth by Region

2.1 Perspective of the agrotourism market (2015-2026)

2.2 Growth trends in agri-tourism by region

2.2. 1 Size of the agri-tourism market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Historical market share of agrotourism by region (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Expected size of the agri-tourism market by region (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy

2.3.1 Main trends in

market 2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3 Market challenges

2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces

2.3.5 Agrotourism market Growth strategy

2.3.6 Main interviews with the main players in agro-tourism (opinion leaders)

Chapter Three: Landscape of competition by the main players

3.1 Main global players in agro-tourism by market size

3.1.1 Main global players in agro-tourism by turnover (2015-2020)

Suite. …

