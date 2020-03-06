Global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agribotix (US)

AquaSpy (US)

Crop Metrics (US)

Edyn (US)

Granular (US)

Iteris (US)

RBM Agricultural (UK)

New Holland Agriculture (Italy)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Growth Monitoring

Weather Monitoring

Soil Testing

Seed Testing

Water Testing

Composite Testing

Crop Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Safety Testing

Quality Assurance

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Growth Monitoring

1.4.3 Weather Monitoring

1.4.4 Soil Testing

1.4.5 Seed Testing

1.4.6 Water Testing

1.4.7 Composite Testing

1.4.8 Crop Testing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Safety Testing

1.5.3 Quality Assurance

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size

2.2 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Key Players in China

7.3 China Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type

7.4 China Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Key Players in India

10.3 India Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type

10.4 India Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Agribotix (US)

12.1.1 Agribotix (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Introduction

12.1.4 Agribotix (US) Revenue in Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Agribotix (US) Recent Development

12.2 AquaSpy (US)

12.2.1 AquaSpy (US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Introduction

12.2.4 AquaSpy (US) Revenue in Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 AquaSpy (US) Recent Development

12.3 Crop Metrics (US)

12.3.1 Crop Metrics (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Introduction

12.3.4 Crop Metrics (US) Revenue in Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Crop Metrics (US) Recent Development

12.4 Edyn (US)

12.4.1 Edyn (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Introduction

12.4.4 Edyn (US) Revenue in Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Edyn (US) Recent Development

12.5 Granular (US)

12.5.1 Granular (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Introduction

12.5.4 Granular (US) Revenue in Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Granular (US) Recent Development

12.6 Iteris (US)

12.6.1 Iteris (US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Introduction

12.6.4 Iteris (US) Revenue in Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Iteris (US) Recent Development

12.7 RBM Agricultural (UK)

12.7.1 RBM Agricultural (UK) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Introduction

12.7.4 RBM Agricultural (UK) Revenue in Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 RBM Agricultural (UK) Recent Development

12.8 New Holland Agriculture (Italy)

12.8.1 New Holland Agriculture (Italy) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Introduction

12.8.4 New Holland Agriculture (Italy) Revenue in Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 New Holland Agriculture (Italy) Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

