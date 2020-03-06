Global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Agribotix (US)
AquaSpy (US)
Crop Metrics (US)
Edyn (US)
Granular (US)
Iteris (US)
RBM Agricultural (UK)
New Holland Agriculture (Italy)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Growth Monitoring
Weather Monitoring
Soil Testing
Seed Testing
Water Testing
Composite Testing
Crop Testing
Market segment by Application, split into
Safety Testing
Quality Assurance
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Growth Monitoring
1.4.3 Weather Monitoring
1.4.4 Soil Testing
1.4.5 Seed Testing
1.4.6 Water Testing
1.4.7 Composite Testing
1.4.8 Crop Testing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Safety Testing
1.5.3 Quality Assurance
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size
2.2 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Key Players in China
7.3 China Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type
7.4 China Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Key Players in India
10.3 India Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type
10.4 India Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Agribotix (US)
12.1.1 Agribotix (US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Introduction
12.1.4 Agribotix (US) Revenue in Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Agribotix (US) Recent Development
12.2 AquaSpy (US)
12.2.1 AquaSpy (US) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Introduction
12.2.4 AquaSpy (US) Revenue in Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 AquaSpy (US) Recent Development
12.3 Crop Metrics (US)
12.3.1 Crop Metrics (US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Introduction
12.3.4 Crop Metrics (US) Revenue in Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Crop Metrics (US) Recent Development
12.4 Edyn (US)
12.4.1 Edyn (US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Introduction
12.4.4 Edyn (US) Revenue in Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Edyn (US) Recent Development
12.5 Granular (US)
12.5.1 Granular (US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Introduction
12.5.4 Granular (US) Revenue in Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Granular (US) Recent Development
12.6 Iteris (US)
12.6.1 Iteris (US) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Introduction
12.6.4 Iteris (US) Revenue in Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Iteris (US) Recent Development
12.7 RBM Agricultural (UK)
12.7.1 RBM Agricultural (UK) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Introduction
12.7.4 RBM Agricultural (UK) Revenue in Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 RBM Agricultural (UK) Recent Development
12.8 New Holland Agriculture (Italy)
12.8.1 New Holland Agriculture (Italy) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Introduction
12.8.4 New Holland Agriculture (Italy) Revenue in Agriculture Testing and Monitoring Equipment Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 New Holland Agriculture (Italy) Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
