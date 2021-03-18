Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size, Share, Countries, Top Players, Outlook 2020, Growth Rate, Drivers, Restraints, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Deere & Company

Aeris Communications

Telit

Argus Control

Valley Irrigation

ELECSYS

Trimble

Kontron

McCrometer

Orange Business Services

Tyro Remotes

Davis Instruments

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Platforms Development

Application Development

Hardware

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Crop Management

Environmental Monitoring

Livestock Farming and Fishery Management

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Platforms Development

1.4.3 Application Development

1.4.4 Hardware

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Crop Management

1.5.3 Environmental Monitoring

1.5.4 Livestock Farming and Fishery Management

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Deere & Company

13.1.1 Deere & Company Company Details

13.1.2 Deere & Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Deere & Company Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction

13.1.4 Deere & Company Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Deere & Company Recent Development

13.2 Aeris Communications

13.2.1 Aeris Communications Company Details

13.2.2 Aeris Communications Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Aeris Communications Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction

13.2.4 Aeris Communications Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Aeris Communications Recent Development

13.3 Telit

13.3.1 Telit Company Details

13.3.2 Telit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Telit Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction

13.3.4 Telit Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Telit Recent Development

13.4 Argus Control

13.4.1 Argus Control Company Details

13.4.2 Argus Control Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Argus Control Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction

13.4.4 Argus Control Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Argus Control Recent Development

13.5 Valley Irrigation

13.5.1 Valley Irrigation Company Details

13.5.2 Valley Irrigation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Valley Irrigation Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction

13.5.4 Valley Irrigation Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Valley Irrigation Recent Development

13.6 ELECSYS

13.6.1 ELECSYS Company Details

13.6.2 ELECSYS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 ELECSYS Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction

13.6.4 ELECSYS Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 ELECSYS Recent Development

13.7 Trimble

13.7.1 Trimble Company Details

13.7.2 Trimble Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Trimble Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction

13.7.4 Trimble Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Trimble Recent Development

13.8 Kontron

13.8.1 Kontron Company Details

13.8.2 Kontron Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Kontron Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction

13.8.4 Kontron Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Kontron Recent Development

13.9 McCrometer

13.9.1 McCrometer Company Details

13.9.2 McCrometer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 McCrometer Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction

13.9.4 McCrometer Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 McCrometer Recent Development

13.10 Orange Business Services

13.10.1 Orange Business Services Company Details

13.10.2 Orange Business Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Orange Business Services Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction

13.10.4 Orange Business Services Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Orange Business Services Recent Development

13.11 Tyro Remotes

10.11.1 Tyro Remotes Company Details

10.11.2 Tyro Remotes Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Tyro Remotes Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction

10.11.4 Tyro Remotes Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Tyro Remotes Recent Development

13.12 Davis Instruments

10.12.1 Davis Instruments Company Details

10.12.2 Davis Instruments Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 Davis Instruments Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Introduction

10.12.4 Davis Instruments Revenue in Agriculture Machine to Machine (M2M) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Davis Instruments Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

