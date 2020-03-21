Global Agricultural Nanotechnology Market 2020 | status and outlook Growth Challenges & Top key Players, Forecast 2025

Nanotechnology in agriculture is the application of extremely small tools such as sensors, which can be used for agricultural development.

The global agricultural nanotechnology market is also segmented by end users, including farmers / producers, R&D institutes and government organizations.

In 2017, the global market for agricultural nanotechnology was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period.

This report focuses on the global status of agricultural nanotechnologies, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the key players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of agricultural nanotechnology in the United States, Europe and China.

The main actors targeted in this

catalytic study

Chasm Materials

Hybrid Technologies Plastics

Hyperion Catalysis International

Integran Technologies

NanoMaterials Technology

Nanocyl

Nanophase Technologies

Nanosys

PEN

Quantum Sphere

Shenzhen Nanotech Port

Starpharma

Zyvex

Espin Technologies

Market Analysis by Product Type

Crop protection

Soil improvement

Water purification improvement of

plants

Production of Nanoparticles

Market analysis by

farmers / producers of the

R&D market

Government organizations

Market analysis by region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

analyze the global status of agricultural nanotechnologies, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of agricultural nanotechnology in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the agricultural nanotechnology market are as follows:

Historical Year: 2017-2018

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region , company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Covered players

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global market for agricultural nanotechnologies by type (2018-2025)

1.4.2 Crop protection

1.4.3 Soil improvement

1.4.4 Water purification

1.4.5 Plant selection

1.4.6 Production of nanoparticles

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of agricultural nanotechnologies by application (2017-2025)

1.5.2 Farmers / producers

1.5.3 R&D

1.5.4 Government organizations

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 years considered

Chapter Two: Summary

2.1 Size of the agricultural nanotechnology market

2.2 Growth trends in agricultural nanotechnologies by region

2.2.1 Size of the agricultural nanotechnology market by region (2017-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of agricultural nanotechnologies by region (2017-2025)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Main market trends

2.3.2 Market use cases

Chapter Three: Key Players

3.1 Agricultural nanotechnology revenues by manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Key players in agricultural nanotechnology Headquarters and area served

3.3 Key players Product / solution / service of agricultural nanotechnology

3.4 Date of entry into the agricultural nanotechnology market

3.5 Key players Financing agricultural nanotechnologies / Analysis of investments

3.6 Glob

To continue…

