Global Agricultural Insurance Market 2020, Consumer Demands, Industry Size-Share, Business Growth Opportunity, Services, Key Companies and Future Scope 2024

Agricultural insurance protects against loss of or damage to crops or livestock. It has great potential to provide value to low-income farmers and their communities, both by protecting farmers when shocks occur and by encouraging greater investment in crops. However, in practice its effectiveness has often been constrained by the difficulty of designing good products and by demand constraints.
The leading manufactures mainly are PICC, Zurich (RCIS), Chubb, QBE, China United Property Insurance, American Financial Group, Prudential and XL Catlin. PICC is the largest player; its premiums of global market exceed 10.25% in 2016, followed by Zurich and Chubb.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2786880
Along with the Asia-Pacific region; European countries have had some form of crop or livestock insurance for more than a century. They are now mature markets with high penetration rates and offer comprehensive risk coverage for farmers. The developing countries that have succeeded in setting up a strong Agricultural Insurance system (India, China), show that this success has been due, in large part, to public support granted through premium subsidies or reinsurance. Growth of the Agricultural Insurance industry could also be attributed to North America which introduced the revenue-based Agricultural Insurance and, more recently, from emerging markets such as China, India and Brazil, driven by rapidly increasing insurance penetration.
According to this study, over the next five years the Agricultural Insurance market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Agricultural Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Agricultural Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Agricultural Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Bancassurance
Digital & Direct Channel
Agency
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Crop/MPCI
Crop/Hail
Livestock
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
PICC
Zurich (RCIS)
Chubb
QBE
China United Property Insurance
American Financial Group
Prudential
XL Catlin
Everest Re Group
Sompo International (Endurance Specialty)
CUNA Mutual
Agriculture Insurance Company of India
Tokio Marine
CGB Diversified Services
Farmers Mutual Hail
Archer Daniels Midland
New India Assurance
ICICI Lombard
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Agricultural Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Agricultural Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Agricultural Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Agricultural Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Agricultural Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-agricultural-insurance-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Agricultural Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Agricultural Insurance Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Agricultural Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Agricultural Insurance Segment by Type
2.2.1 Bancassurance
2.2.2 Digital & Direct Channel
2.2.3 Broker
2.2.4 Agency
2.3 Agricultural Insurance Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Agricultural Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Agricultural Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Agricultural Insurance Segment by Application
2.4.1 Crop/MPCI
2.4.2 Crop/Hail
2.4.3 Livestock
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Agricultural Insurance Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Agricultural Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Agricultural Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Agricultural Insurance by Players
3.1 Global Agricultural Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Agricultural Insurance Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Agricultural Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Agricultural Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Agricultural Insurance by Regions
4.1 Agricultural Insurance Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Agricultural Insurance Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Agricultural Insurance Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Agricultural Insurance Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Agricultural Insurance Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Agricultural Insurance Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Agricultural Insurance Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Agricultural Insurance Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Agricultural Insurance Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Agricultural Insurance Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Agricultural Insurance Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Agricultural Insurance by Countries
7.2 Europe Agricultural Insurance Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Agricultural Insurance Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Agricultural Insurance by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Agricultural Insurance Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Agricultural Insurance Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Agricultural Insurance Market Forecast
10.1 Global Agricultural Insurance Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Agricultural Insurance Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Agricultural Insurance Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Agricultural Insurance Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Agricultural Insurance Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 PICC
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Agricultural Insurance Product Offered
11.1.3 PICC Agricultural Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 PICC News
11.2 Zurich (RCIS)
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Agricultural Insurance Product Offered
11.2.3 Zurich (RCIS) Agricultural Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Zurich (RCIS) News
11.3 Chubb
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Agricultural Insurance Product Offered
11.3.3 Chubb Agricultural Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Chubb News
11.4 QBE
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Agricultural Insurance Product Offered
11.4.3 QBE Agricultural Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 QBE News
11.5 China United Property Insurance
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Agricultural Insurance Product Offered
11.5.3 China United Property Insurance Agricultural Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 China United Property Insurance News
11.6 American Financial Group
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Agricultural Insurance Product Offered
11.6.3 American Financial Group Agricultural Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 American Financial Group News
11.7 Prudential
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Agricultural Insurance Product Offered
11.7.3 Prudential Agricultural Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Prudential News
11.8 XL Catlin
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Agricultural Insurance Product Offered
11.8.3 XL Catlin Agricultural Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 XL Catlin News
11.9 Everest Re Group
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Agricultural Insurance Product Offered
11.9.3 Everest Re Group Agricultural Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Everest Re Group News
11.10 Sompo International (Endurance Specialty)
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Agricultural Insurance Product Offered
11.10.3 Sompo International (Endurance Specialty) Agricultural Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Sompo International (Endurance Specialty) News
11.11 CUNA Mutual
11.12 Agriculture Insurance Company of India
11.13 Tokio Marine
11.14 CGB Diversified Services
11.15 Farmers Mutual Hail
11.16 Archer Daniels Midland
11.17 New India Assurance
11.18 ICICI Lombard
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2786880
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155