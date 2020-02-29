Global Agricultural & Forestry Tires Market : Current Trends and Future Estimations to Elucidate Imminent Investment Pockets

In 2018, the market size of Agricultural & Forestry Tires Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agricultural & Forestry Tires .

This report studies the global market size of Agricultural & Forestry Tires , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Agricultural & Forestry Tires Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Agricultural & Forestry Tires history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Agricultural & Forestry Tires market, the following companies are covered:

Mitas Tires North America Inc.

Titan International

Trelleborg Wheel Systems Americas Inc.

Apollo Vredestein

Pirelli & C

Alliance Tire Group

Bridgestone Europe

Michelin

BRISA Bridgestone Sabanci Tire Manufacturing and Trading

Armour Tires (Xuzhou Xugong Tyres)

Carlisle Companies

Balkrishna Industries

Continental

Goodyear

Kleber

Firestone

BKT Tires USA Inc.

TBC Corp.

Carlisle Companies Incorp.

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA

Harvest King Tires

McCreary Tire and Rubber Co.

Cooper Tire

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Bias Tires

Radial Tires

Segment by Application

Tractors

Combine Harvester

Sprayer

Trailers

Compact line

Others (Row-crop, Floatation, Free Rolling, Forestry, Tractor Pulling)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Agricultural & Forestry Tires product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Agricultural & Forestry Tires , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Agricultural & Forestry Tires in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Agricultural & Forestry Tires competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Agricultural & Forestry Tires breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Agricultural & Forestry Tires market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Agricultural & Forestry Tires sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.