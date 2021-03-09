Global Agricultural Enzymes Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is a Research Report Available At globalreportsstore.com

Global Agricultural Enzymes Industry to reach USD 722 million by 2026. Global Agricultural Enzymes Industry is valued approximately USD 343 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Rise in need for food security, growing demand for agricultural biologicals and advancements in farming practices are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of agricultural enzymes globally. Moreover, escalating demand for organic food and growing importance of enhancement of crop quality are some drivers that are supplementing the growth of the agricultural enzymes Industry globally. According to the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture in 2018, United States continues to be the largest Industry for organic foods across the world representing around 48% of the total, followed by France 8% and Germany 12%. In 2016, Organic products exceeded to 5% of total sales and sales of organic commodities increase 23% as compared to previous year. Additionally, demand for organic beef, chicken and dairy products continues to rise, has resulted in an annual increase in organic soybean and corn imports around 33% per year. Thus, growing demand for organic food would increase the demand for agricultural enzymes as these helps to enhance soil fertility, crop quality, strengthening of soil thereby, aiding the growth of the global agricultural enzymes Industry over the forecast period of 2019-2026. Further, growing demand for soil enzymes along with the adoption of modern farming practices offers lucrative growth prospects for the global agricultural enzymes Industry globally over the forecast period. However, stringent international regulations related to biological products is the major factor that impede the growth of global agricultural enzymes Industry.The Segment segmentation, the agricultural enzymes Industry is segmented into type, crop type and product type. The type segment of global agricultural enzymes Industry is classified into phosphatases, dehydrogenases, proteases, sulfatases and others of which phosphatase holds the leading position as it plays an important role in the soil systems due to its ability to solubilize soil mineral. On the basis of crop type, the Industry is bifurcated into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornamentals and other crop types. The oilseeds & pulses followed by the cereals & grains are widely consumed, hence gaining importance as cash crops. The product segment includes soil fertility products and growth enhancing products.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Phosphatases Dehydrogenases Proteases Sulfatases Others Beta-Glucosidase Cellulases Ureases By Crop Type: Cereals & Grains Oilseeds & Pulses Fruits & Vegetables Turf & Ornamentals Other Crop Types By Product Type: Soil Fertility Products Growth Enhancing Products

