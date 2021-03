Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Growth Outlook and Opportunities By Key Players MITSUI & CO., LTD., AgPlenus ltd., Biomica, Evogene Ltd., Canonic ltd., Bayer AG, Valent BioSciences LLC

Agricultural biotechnology market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 74.55 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.94% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Escalated penetration of biotechnology, tissue culture, and molecular breeding and unique plant breeding is defining the success parameters of agricultural biotechnology market.

The market is witnessing distinguished developments consisting of accelerated profitability as a end result of aim, the introduction of the maintenance-as-a-service mannequin in industries, growing demand in Industry and growth opportunities and investment opportunities.

The major players covered in the agricultural biotechnology market report are KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, ChemChina, Corteva., Limagrain, MITSUI & CO., LTD., AgPlenus ltd., Biomica, Evogene Ltd., Canonic ltd., Bayer AG, Valent BioSciences LLC, Nufarm Limited, Marrone Bio Innovations., Performance Plants Inc., ADAMA Ltd. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Scope and Market Size

Agricultural biotechnology market is segmented on the basis of type, application, organism type, technology, and product. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, agricultural biotechnology market is segmented into molecular diagnostics, molecular markers, tissue culture, vaccines, genetic engineering, and others.

On the basis of application, the agricultural biotechnology market is bifurcated into transgenic crops, flower culturing, nutritional supplements, biofuels, antibiotic development, vaccine development and others.

On the basis of organism type, the agricultural biotechnology market is divided into plants, animals, microbes, and others.

On the basis of technology, the agricultural biotechnology market is fragmented into genome editing tools, ribonucleic acid interference [RNAi], biochips, deoxy ribonucleic acid [DNA] sequencing, and synthetic biology.

Based on the product, the agricultural biotechnology market is segregated into crop protection products, transgenic seeds, and synthetic biology-enables products. Crop protection products are further sub-categorized into biostimulants, and biopesticides. Transgenic seeds are further sub-segmented into soybean, fruits & vegetables, maize, cotton, and others.

