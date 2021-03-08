Global Aerospace Composites Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Industry Analysis, Statistics worldwide 2025

The Global Aerospace Composites Market is expected to reach USD 57.04 billion by 2025, from USD 26.90 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Aerospace Composites Market

Some of the major players operating in the global aerospace composites market are TEIJIN LIMITED , TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC, SGL Group, Solvay, hexcel, VX Aerospace, AIM Aerospace, CTG , Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, ATLAS COMPOSITE, sdcomposites, Ascent Aerospace, Unitech Aerospace, Marshall of Cambridge Aerospace Limited, Marshall Land Systems Limited., among others.

This report studies Global Aerospace Composites Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Aerospace Composites Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Aerospace Composites Market, By Fibre Type (Carbon, Glass, Ceramic), By Resin Type (Epoxy, Phenolic, Polyester, Polyimides, Thermoplastics, Ceramic and Metal Matrix), By Aircraft Type, (Manufacturing Process, Application, Region), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Aerospace Composites Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the aerospace composites market in the next 8 years. On the basis of fibre, the global aerospace composite market is segmented into carbon, glass, and ceramic carbon fibre is the primary material for the construction in aircrafts. It has high resistance and high stiffness with low weight properties. Glass fibre provides unique reinforcement properties which include balance of strength, fibre toughness .Ceramic fibres are those fibres which are basically used in heat shields for fire protection in aircraft. Thermoplastic is also one of the most important resign in aerospace composite material.

In 2014 according to the article published by compositesworld, thermoplastic contribute 0.6 percent of the total aero structures in all materials and it contribute 3.7 percent of total composite shipments. In 2015 thermoplastic composites of about 15.5 percent of total finished aerospace components. Due to the major contribution of composite material in aerospace will impact the growth of the market in future.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing use of aerospace composites in commercial aircraft

Replacement of old aircraft and increase in production to expedite processing of purchase order backlogs

Reduction in manufacturing and assembling costs

Lack of standardization in manufacturing technologies

Issues related to recyclability

