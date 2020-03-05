Global ADAS Map Market Share 2020 by Types, Application, Top-Companies, Regional-Outlook, Business-Opportunities, End-User Demand: Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global ADAS Map status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ADAS Map development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4295075

The key players covered in this study

NavInfo Co.,Ltd

TomTom

HERE Technologies

Electrobit

Intellias

Mapscape

Waymo

NVIDIA

Esri

Carmera

Civil Maps

DeepMap

Drive.ai

Mapbox

Mapper.ai

Mobileye

Oxbotica

Sanborn Map Company

Voxelmaps

LVL5

Zenrin

Atlatec

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

Embedded

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Car

Commercial Car

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global ADAS Map status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the ADAS Map development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of ADAS Map are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-adas-map-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by ADAS Map Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global ADAS Map Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-Based

1.4.3 Embedded

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global ADAS Map Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Passenger Car

1.5.3 Commercial Car

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 ADAS Map Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 ADAS Map Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 ADAS Map Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 ADAS Map Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 ADAS Map Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 ADAS Map Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key ADAS Map Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top ADAS Map Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top ADAS Map Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global ADAS Map Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global ADAS Map Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global ADAS Map Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global ADAS Map Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by ADAS Map Revenue in 2019

3.3 ADAS Map Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players ADAS Map Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into ADAS Map Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global ADAS Map Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global ADAS Map Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: ADAS Map Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global ADAS Map Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global ADAS Map Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America ADAS Map Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 ADAS Map Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America ADAS Map Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America ADAS Map Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe ADAS Map Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 ADAS Map Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe ADAS Map Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe ADAS Map Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China ADAS Map Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 ADAS Map Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China ADAS Map Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China ADAS Map Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan ADAS Map Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 ADAS Map Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan ADAS Map Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan ADAS Map Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia ADAS Map Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 ADAS Map Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia ADAS Map Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia ADAS Map Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India ADAS Map Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 ADAS Map Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India ADAS Map Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India ADAS Map Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America ADAS Map Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 ADAS Map Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America ADAS Map Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America ADAS Map Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Thirteen: Key Players Profiles

13.1 NavInfo Co.,Ltd

13.1.1 NavInfo Co.,Ltd Company Details

13.1.2 NavInfo Co.,Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 NavInfo Co.,Ltd ADAS Map Introduction

13.1.4 NavInfo Co.,Ltd Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 NavInfo Co.,Ltd Recent Development

13.2 TomTom

13.2.1 TomTom Company Details

13.2.2 TomTom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 TomTom ADAS Map Introduction

13.2.4 TomTom Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 TomTom Recent Development

13.3 HERE Technologies

13.3.1 HERE Technologies Company Details

13.3.2 HERE Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 HERE Technologies ADAS Map Introduction

13.3.4 HERE Technologies Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 HERE Technologies Recent Development

13.4 Electrobit

13.4.1 Electrobit Company Details

13.4.2 Electrobit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Electrobit ADAS Map Introduction

13.4.4 Electrobit Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Electrobit Recent Development

13.5 Intellias

13.5.1 Intellias Company Details

13.5.2 Intellias Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Intellias ADAS Map Introduction

13.5.4 Intellias Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Intellias Recent Development

13.6 Mapscape

13.6.1 Mapscape Company Details

13.6.2 Mapscape Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Mapscape ADAS Map Introduction

13.6.4 Mapscape Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Mapscape Recent Development

13.7 Waymo

13.7.1 Waymo Company Details

13.7.2 Waymo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Waymo ADAS Map Introduction

13.7.4 Waymo Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Waymo Recent Development

13.8 NVIDIA

13.8.1 NVIDIA Company Details

13.8.2 NVIDIA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 NVIDIA ADAS Map Introduction

13.8.4 NVIDIA Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 NVIDIA Recent Development

13.9 Esri

13.9.1 Esri Company Details

13.9.2 Esri Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Esri ADAS Map Introduction

13.9.4 Esri Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Esri Recent Development

13.10 Carmera

13.10.1 Carmera Company Details

13.10.2 Carmera Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Carmera ADAS Map Introduction

13.10.4 Carmera Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Carmera Recent Development

13.11 Civil Maps

10.11.1 Civil Maps Company Details

10.11.2 Civil Maps Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Civil Maps ADAS Map Introduction

10.11.4 Civil Maps Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Civil Maps Recent Development

13.12 DeepMap

10.12.1 DeepMap Company Details

10.12.2 DeepMap Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.12.3 DeepMap ADAS Map Introduction

10.12.4 DeepMap Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 DeepMap Recent Development

13.13 Drive.ai

10.13.1 Drive.ai Company Details

10.13.2 Drive.ai Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.13.3 Drive.ai ADAS Map Introduction

10.13.4 Drive.ai Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Drive.ai Recent Development

13.14 Mapbox

10.14.1 Mapbox Company Details

10.14.2 Mapbox Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.14.3 Mapbox ADAS Map Introduction

10.14.4 Mapbox Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Mapbox Recent Development

13.15 Mapper.ai

10.15.1 Mapper.ai Company Details

10.15.2 Mapper.ai Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.15.3 Mapper.ai ADAS Map Introduction

10.15.4 Mapper.ai Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Mapper.ai Recent Development

13.16 Mobileye

10.16.1 Mobileye Company Details

10.16.2 Mobileye Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.16.3 Mobileye ADAS Map Introduction

10.16.4 Mobileye Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Mobileye Recent Development

13.17 Oxbotica

10.17.1 Oxbotica Company Details

10.17.2 Oxbotica Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.17.3 Oxbotica ADAS Map Introduction

10.17.4 Oxbotica Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Oxbotica Recent Development

13.18 Sanborn Map Company

10.18.1 Sanborn Map Company Company Details

10.18.2 Sanborn Map Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.18.3 Sanborn Map Company ADAS Map Introduction

10.18.4 Sanborn Map Company Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Sanborn Map Company Recent Development

13.19 Voxelmaps

10.19.1 Voxelmaps Company Details

10.19.2 Voxelmaps Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.19.3 Voxelmaps ADAS Map Introduction

10.19.4 Voxelmaps Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Voxelmaps Recent Development

13.20 LVL5

10.20.1 LVLChapter Five: Company Details

10.20.2 LVLChapter Five: Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.20.3 LVLChapter Five: ADAS Map Introduction

10.20.4 LVLChapter Five: Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 LVLChapter Five: Recent Development

13.21 Zenrin

10.21.1 Zenrin Company Details

10.21.2 Zenrin Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.21.3 Zenrin ADAS Map Introduction

10.21.4 Zenrin Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Zenrin Recent Development

13.22 Atlatec

10.22.1 Atlatec Company Details

10.22.2 Atlatec Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.22.3 Atlatec ADAS Map Introduction

10.22.4 Atlatec Revenue in ADAS Map Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Atlatec Recent Development

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4295075

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155