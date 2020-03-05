Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market Industry Size 2019, Market Opportunities, Share Analysis up to 2025

The Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market accounted for USD 2.80 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players in activated bleaching earth market BASF SE, Clariant International AG, Taiko Group of Companies, W Clay Industries, AMC (UK) Limited, Shenzhen Aoheng Science and Technology Co, Ltd, HRP Industries, Manek Active Clay Pvt. Ltd, Phoenix Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Ashapura Perfoclay Limited, Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd, Fullers Earth India Corporation, Indian Clay & Mineral Co, Zeotec Adsorbents Private Limited, Korvi Activated Earth, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Microns Nano Minerals Limited and many more.

Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market, By Application (Edible oil & fats, Mineral oil & lubricants, Others) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market

The clay product, which is used to decolorize the oil and remove the pollutants, is called activated bleaching earth. It comprises of attapulgite, bentonite, and montmorillonite materials. The bleaching clay is the other names for activated bleaching earth. It is mainly used for improving the quality of oil by removing impurities, traces of metal, and maintaining minimal oil retention. There is a growing demand for activated bleaching earth in edible oil & fats and mineral oil & lubricants, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Major Market Drivers:

Rising production of edible oil and fat

High efficiency of activated bleaching earth as compared to other absorbents

Growing mineral oil sector

Market Restraint:

Increased oil loss

Market Segmentation: Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market

The activated bleaching earth market is segmented on the basis of application into edible oil & fats, mineral oil & lubricants and others.

On the basis of geography, the activated bleaching earth market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Top Key Players in Activated Bleaching Earth Market Industry are:

BASF SE

Clariant International AG

Taiko Group of Companies

W Clay Industries

AMC (UK) Limited

Competitive Landscape: Global Activated Bleaching Earth Market

The global activated bleaching earth market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

