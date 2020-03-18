Global Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market 2020, Technologies, Services, Segmentation, Statistics, Development Trends, Company Profiles and Investment Opportunities 2024

Accounting software is a foundational technology for many companies, and as a business grows having a powerful, effective accounting solution becomes increasingly critical. Most accounting software packages offer the same basic features necessary for managing finances: accounts receivable, accounts payable, general ledger, billing and invoicing, purchase and sales orders, and reporting. Beyond basic functionality, the top accounting solutions offer additional features to give users more power, flexibility and customization. Oftentimes accounting solutions are closely integrated with other key software solutions.
Business Management Software (BMS) is a broad classification for several integrated applications that help run a business. In this report, Business Management Software (BMS) includes ERP. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is the integrated management of core business processes, often in real-time and mediated by software and technology.
Human capital management (HCM) is the comprehensive set of practices for recruiting, managing, developing and optimizing the human resources of an organization. HCM has come to be nearly synonymous with the human resources (HR) function in organizations. In HR technology, the comprehensive software systems for managing HR processes differ little from HCM suites.
Payroll software is a system that automates and streamlines the process of paying a company’s employees. It may sound straightforward, but the payroll process includes a lot of tasks such as calculating deductions and withholdings, producing pay slips and tax forms (and other reports), processing or depositing payment directly to employee’s bank account, voiding payments if need be, and even printing checks. Payroll software simplifies and automates the aforementioned tasks to shorten cycle times and reduce manual errors.
Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software competitors. Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.
In The Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey region, the largest market is Enterprise (Employee above 200), Large–size Companies with strong purchasing power.
In the Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey region, there are four kinds of the software including HCM Software, Accounting Software, Payroll Software and BMS Software. The Accounting Software is the most popular software, with the market share is 30.36% in 2017.
According to this study, over the next five years the Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Accounting Software
BMS Software
HCM Software
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
SSB
SMB
Enterprise
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
SAP
Oracle (NetSuite)
Automatic Data Processing,Inc.
Pachex
Microsoft
Intuit
Sage
Workday
IBM Corporation
Infor
Kronos
Yonyou
Epicor
Unit4
Xero
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
