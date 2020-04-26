This report focuses on the global Account Reconciliation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Account Reconciliation Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2317873

In 2017, the global Account Reconciliation Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Broadridge

AutoRek

ReconArt

SmartStream

Oracle

SS&C

Adra

BlackLine

Treasury

Xero

DataLog

Cashbook

Rimilia

Fiserv

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud based

On premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Banks

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Account Reconciliation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Account Reconciliation Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Account Reconciliation Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-account-reconciliation-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud based

1.4.3 On premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Banks

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Account Reconciliation Software Market Size

2.2 Account Reconciliation Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Account Reconciliation Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Account Reconciliation Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Account Reconciliation Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Account Reconciliation Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Account Reconciliation Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Account Reconciliation Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Account Reconciliation Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Account Reconciliation Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Account Reconciliation Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Account Reconciliation Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Account Reconciliation Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Account Reconciliation Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Account Reconciliation Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Account Reconciliation Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Account Reconciliation Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Account Reconciliation Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Account Reconciliation Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Account Reconciliation Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Account Reconciliation Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Account Reconciliation Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Broadridge

12.1.1 Broadridge Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Account Reconciliation Software Introduction

12.1.4 Broadridge Revenue in Account Reconciliation Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Broadridge Recent Development

12.2 AutoRek

12.2.1 AutoRek Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Account Reconciliation Software Introduction

12.2.4 AutoRek Revenue in Account Reconciliation Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 AutoRek Recent Development

12.3 ReconArt

12.3.1 ReconArt Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Account Reconciliation Software Introduction

12.3.4 ReconArt Revenue in Account Reconciliation Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 ReconArt Recent Development

12.4 SmartStream

12.4.1 SmartStream Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Account Reconciliation Software Introduction

12.4.4 SmartStream Revenue in Account Reconciliation Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 SmartStream Recent Development

12.5 Oracle

12.5.1 Oracle Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Account Reconciliation Software Introduction

12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Account Reconciliation Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.6 SS&C

12.6.1 SS&C Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Account Reconciliation Software Introduction

12.6.4 SS&C Revenue in Account Reconciliation Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 SS&C Recent Development

12.7 Adra

12.7.1 Adra Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Account Reconciliation Software Introduction

12.7.4 Adra Revenue in Account Reconciliation Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Adra Recent Development

12.8 BlackLine

12.8.1 BlackLine Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Account Reconciliation Software Introduction

12.8.4 BlackLine Revenue in Account Reconciliation Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 BlackLine Recent Development

12.9 Treasury

12.9.1 Treasury Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Account Reconciliation Software Introduction

12.9.4 Treasury Revenue in Account Reconciliation Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Treasury Recent Development

12.10 Xero

12.10.1 Xero Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Account Reconciliation Software Introduction

12.10.4 Xero Revenue in Account Reconciliation Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Xero Recent Development

12.11 DataLog

12.12 Cashbook

12.13 Rimilia

12.14 Fiserv

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2317873

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155