This report focuses on the global Account Reconciliation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Account Reconciliation Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Account Reconciliation Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Broadridge
AutoRek
ReconArt
SmartStream
Oracle
SS&C
Adra
BlackLine
Treasury
Xero
DataLog
Cashbook
Rimilia
Fiserv
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud based
On premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Banks
Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Account Reconciliation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Account Reconciliation Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Account Reconciliation Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud based
1.4.3 On premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Banks
1.5.3 Enterprise
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Account Reconciliation Software Market Size
2.2 Account Reconciliation Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Account Reconciliation Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Account Reconciliation Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Account Reconciliation Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Account Reconciliation Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Account Reconciliation Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Account Reconciliation Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Account Reconciliation Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Account Reconciliation Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Account Reconciliation Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Account Reconciliation Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Account Reconciliation Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Account Reconciliation Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Account Reconciliation Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Account Reconciliation Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Account Reconciliation Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Account Reconciliation Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Account Reconciliation Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Account Reconciliation Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Account Reconciliation Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Account Reconciliation Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Account Reconciliation Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Broadridge
12.1.1 Broadridge Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Account Reconciliation Software Introduction
12.1.4 Broadridge Revenue in Account Reconciliation Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Broadridge Recent Development
12.2 AutoRek
12.2.1 AutoRek Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Account Reconciliation Software Introduction
12.2.4 AutoRek Revenue in Account Reconciliation Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 AutoRek Recent Development
12.3 ReconArt
12.3.1 ReconArt Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Account Reconciliation Software Introduction
12.3.4 ReconArt Revenue in Account Reconciliation Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 ReconArt Recent Development
12.4 SmartStream
12.4.1 SmartStream Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Account Reconciliation Software Introduction
12.4.4 SmartStream Revenue in Account Reconciliation Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 SmartStream Recent Development
12.5 Oracle
12.5.1 Oracle Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Account Reconciliation Software Introduction
12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Account Reconciliation Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.6 SS&C
12.6.1 SS&C Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Account Reconciliation Software Introduction
12.6.4 SS&C Revenue in Account Reconciliation Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 SS&C Recent Development
12.7 Adra
12.7.1 Adra Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Account Reconciliation Software Introduction
12.7.4 Adra Revenue in Account Reconciliation Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Adra Recent Development
12.8 BlackLine
12.8.1 BlackLine Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Account Reconciliation Software Introduction
12.8.4 BlackLine Revenue in Account Reconciliation Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 BlackLine Recent Development
12.9 Treasury
12.9.1 Treasury Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Account Reconciliation Software Introduction
12.9.4 Treasury Revenue in Account Reconciliation Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Treasury Recent Development
12.10 Xero
12.10.1 Xero Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Account Reconciliation Software Introduction
12.10.4 Xero Revenue in Account Reconciliation Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Xero Recent Development
12.11 DataLog
12.12 Cashbook
12.13 Rimilia
12.14 Fiserv
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
