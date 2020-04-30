Abdominal Surgical Robots Market 2020-2026 Boosting the Growth Worldwide || Leading Players – Corindus, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Medrobotics Corporation, revo, Accuray Incorporated;

Abdominal surgical robots market is expected to account to USD 18.49 billion by 2027 expanding at a rate of 20.07% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. This market expansion has been caused due to the growing dependency of healthcare institutions and facilities on usage of surgical systems and solutions that provide high accuracy in a minimally invasive manner backed by artificial intelligence technology.

The major players covered in the report are Corindus, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Medrobotics Corporation, revo, Accuray Incorporated, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., AVRA Medical Robotics, Inc., CMR Surgical Ltd, Titan Medical Inc., AdEchoTech, FREEHAND 2010 LIMITED, Virtual Incision Corporation among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Abdominal surgical robots are the collection of robotic systems, components, accessories and solutions that are developed to provide high precision accuracy and aid for surgeons in conducting different variants of abdominal based surgical procedures, such as stomach, gallbladder, intestines, liver, pancreas, spleen and appendix. These surgeries are carried out with utmost precision considering the combination of advanced visualization and minimally invasive surgical techniques that these robots provide.

The adoptability of these robots for surgeons provide a significantly large volume of ease and precision even in case of the most complicated surgical procedures is resulting in a steady rise of the market growth of abdominal surgical robots. Rising prevalence of target disorders of abdominal surgical robots has resulted in the market witnessing a steady rise in its adoption rate from various healthcare institutions and facilities.

Abdominal surgical robots market is segmented on the basis of application and end user. Each individual segment’s growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the broad market.

On the basis of application, abdominal surgical robots has been segmented into general surgery, gynaecology, urology and others.

Abdominal surgical robots market has also been segmented on the basis of end user into hospitals, research centers and others

Global abdominal surgical robots market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America will dominate the abdominal surgical robots market caused by increased popularity rate and acceptance of advanced surgical robots in different applications. Asia-Pacific will witness the highest growth rate out of all the regions with the availability and increasing establishment of various healthcare infrastructure backed by advanced technological adoptions.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Abdominal surgical robots market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for abdominal surgical robots market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the abdominal surgical robots market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Abdominal surgical robots market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to abdominal surgical robots market.

