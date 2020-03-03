Global 5G Connections Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global 5G Connections Market has been growing at a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period (2020-2025). 5G will transform the future, and companies have already spent billions to set up their networks and to fund new technologies that can use it. Some companies like T-Mobile are claiming to have successfully managed to pull off 5G on the old 4G frequency of 600 MHz, which can serve hundreds of miles in every direction from a single tower. If this type of deployment happens successfully, there will be high market growth in the future.

– Low latency in 5G drives the market as latency is the time it clutches for data from one device to be uploaded and reach its target, as with 4G networks, user looks at an average latency of around 50ms, that could drop to 1ms with 5G technology. Low latency is vital for real-time reactions in machines or cars and it could also make cloud gaming possible.

– Reduction in power consumption drives the market as for infrastructure perspective, especially IoT devices, the power savings could be very significant. Combining IoT devices with cellular 5G communication means lower power overhead in design and actual consumption, where remote devices can be expected to last significantly, which is around 10-year remote battery life achievable for IoT-based sensor devices.

– However, due to high capital expenditure initially to support huge numbers of small cells network, and network architecture models, the market may face challenge in developing the 5G infrastructure.

Scope of the Report

The fifth-generation of mobile technology (5G technology) is expected to cater to the demand and business frameworks as the telecom industry is at a nascent stage in 5G technology development especially in United States, Japan, South Korea. This disruptive technology holds a promising economic value that can lead to a hyper-connected society, where mobile will play a significant role in people’s lives.

Key Market Trends

M2M Connectivity Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– With increasing data traffic globally, cellular-based M2M is adding connectivity process among distinct sim-enabled machines, to provide connectivity over multiple wireless networks. Cellular M2M value-added services in 5G connectivity sim will be incorporated in many enterprises to ensure operational efficiency and to minimize losses associated with operational breaches. The 5G network will support promising technological innovations, including the Internet of Things (IoT), outdoor autonomous robots for the agriculture industry, etc.

– The increase in the order for embedded telematics in cars and Wi-Fi-based GPS trackers for remote fleet monitoring, coupled with Bluetooth in-car connectivity for vehicle infotainment, is expected to drive the growth of the wireless M2M connections market. The combination of new high-power and low-power cellular networks, in the form of 5G and of LTE-M and NB-IoT respectively, will make mark in the M2M segment in future.

– Recently, In Jan 2019, the announcement of BSNL’s alliance with Tata Motors will enable to convert its models such as Tiago, Hexa and the newly unveiled SUV Harrier into smart cars. BSNL has tied up with Tata Motors for a first-of-its-kind machine-to-machine (M2M) communications deal by which the state-owned telco will supply embedded SIM cards to transform the automaker’s vehicles into smart cars.

– Indian telcommunications are already onto implementation of sim m2m. Vodafone Idea is working with a large ecosystem of partners to ensure wider adoption of eSIM which will allow operational scalability and future proofing of IoT deployements for enterprises.

North America Account for Significant Market Share

– North American telecommunication operators is expected to account for nearly half of worldwide 5g connections by the end of next year. The region is home to some of the major players in the telecom industry such as the AT&T, Verizon, Ericsson and many more which are continuously investing in the building up and advancing their infrastructure to keep pace with the technological advancements. This is anticipated to boost the adoption of the 5G connections over the forecast period

– Verizon was the first to launch a 5g network though its initial offering is based on a proprietary standard, the carrier plans to update that network next year with standards-based equipment in United States, which will grow the market of 5g connections more effectively.

– Moreover, the service providers have already launched the commercial 5G services in the region, both for fixed wireless access and mobile. According to the Ericcson’s Mobility Report of June 2019, the region is expected to hold close to 270 million 5G subscriptions accounting for more than 60 percent of mobile subscriptions. This is indicatory of the fact that the region has excellent potential for 5G connections.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive rivalry among the players in the 5g connections market is high owing to the presence of some major players such as AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone with established capabilities and relatively smaller players focussing on innovation. Their ability of leading players to continually innovate their offerings would enable them to gain a competitive advantage over other players. Recent developments in the market are –

– Sep 2019 – China Telecom Corporation Limited is actively considering plans to develop blockchain-enabled 5G SIM card in order to secure a greater pie in the market. The move would enable the company to gain additional mileage by capitalizing on the wide proliferation of crypto currency amid increased deployment of 5G technology across the globe.

– Sep 2019 – Reliance Jio said it has joined hands with Chinese telecom operators and other international technology companies to develop 5G network solutions based on open standards and support interoperability. The leading telecom players and vendors have come together to start an Open Test and Integration Centre (OTIC).

Companies Mentioned:

