Global 5G Applications and Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity & 2025 Forecast Period

The 5G network is the fifth generation mobile communication network, it is used in applications such as IoT, wearable devices, robots,smart homes, smart cities and connected factories.

In 2018, the global 5G Applications and Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Airtel India

AT&T Intellectual Property

China Mobile

Cisco

Deutsche Telekom AG

EITC

Intel

KT Corp

Nokia

NTT Docomo

Samsung

Ericsson

Verizon Wireless

Telstra Wholesale

Vodafone Limited

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enhanced Mobile Broadband

Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications

Massive Machine Type Communications

Fixed Wireless Access

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecommunications

Automotive

Government

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

Banking

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 5G Applications and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 5G Applications and Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

