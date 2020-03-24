Global 5G Applications and Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity & 2025 Forecast Period

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global 5G Applications and Services Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The 5G network is the fifth generation mobile communication network, it is used in applications such as IoT, wearable devices, robots,smart homes, smart cities and connected factories.
In 2018, the global 5G Applications and Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Airtel India
AT&T Intellectual Property
China Mobile
Cisco
Deutsche Telekom AG
EITC
Intel
KT Corp
Nokia
NTT Docomo
Samsung
Ericsson
Verizon Wireless
Telstra Wholesale
Vodafone Limited
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Enhanced Mobile Broadband
Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications
Massive Machine Type Communications
Fixed Wireless Access
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecommunications
Automotive
Government
Media and Entertainment
Consumer Electronics
Banking
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 5G Applications and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 5G Applications and Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
