Global 5G Applications and Services Market Analysis, Share, Rising Growth, Opportunities, Future Prospects, Top Players, Regions, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025

Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.

The 5G network is the fifth generation mobile communication network, it is used in applications such as IoT, wearable devices, robots,smart homes, smart cities and connected factories.

According to this study, over the next five years the 5G Applications and Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in 5G Applications and Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of 5G Applications and Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the 5G Applications and Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Enhanced Mobile Broadband

Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications

Fixed Wireless Access

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Telecommunications

Automotive

Government

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

Banking

Energy and Utilities

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Airtel India

AT&T Intellectual Property

China Mobile

Cisco

Deutsche Telekom AG

EITC

Intel

KT Corp

Nokia

NTT Docomo

Samsung

Ericsson

Verizon Wireless

Telstra Wholesale

Vodafone Limited

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 5G Applications and Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of 5G Applications and Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 5G Applications and Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 5G Applications and Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of 5G Applications and Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

