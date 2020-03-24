Global 3D Printing Medical Device Industry Demand, In Depth Analysis and Forecast Study 2025

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global 3D Printing Medical Device Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Medical devices produced by 3D printing include orthopedic and cranial implants, surgical instruments, dental restorations such as crowns, and external prosthetics.

The flexibility of 3D printing allows designers to make changes easily without the need to set up additional equipment or tools. It also enables manufacturers to create devices matched to a patient’s anatomy (patient-specific devices) or devices with very complex internal structures. These capabilities have sparked huge interest in 3D printing of medical devices and other products, including food, household items, and automotive parts.

In 2018, the global 3D Printing Medical Device market size was 840 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3090 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.7% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Stratasys

3D Systems

Arcam Group

Renishaw

ExOne

Optomec

SLM Solutions

EnvisionTEC

VoxelJet AG

Sciaky Inc

EOS e-Manufacturing Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Printers

Materials

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Cranio-Maxillofacial Implants

Orthopedic Implants

Dental Implants

Internal and External Prostheses

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Printing Medical Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Printing Medical Device development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

