Global 3D Printing in Construction Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

In 2018, the global 3D Printing in Construction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global 3D Printing in Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing in Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Yingchuang Building Technique (Winsun)

Xtreee

Monolite UK

Apis Cor

Centro Sviluppo Progetti (CSP)

Cybe Construction

Sika

Betabram

Rohaco

Imprimere

Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology

Icon

Total Kustom

Spetsavia

Cazza Construction Technologies

3D Printhuset

Acciona

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Concrete

Plastics

Metals

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global 3D Printing in Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the 3D Printing in Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printing in Construction are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Concrete

1.4.3 Plastics

1.4.4 Metals

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Residential

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 3D Printing in Construction Market Size

2.2 3D Printing in Construction Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 3D Printing in Construction Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global 3D Printing in Construction Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global 3D Printing in Construction Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 3D Printing in Construction Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 3D Printing in Construction Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Printing in Construction Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States 3D Printing in Construction Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 3D Printing in Construction Key Players in United States

5.3 United States 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Type

5.4 United States 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe 3D Printing in Construction Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 3D Printing in Construction Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China 3D Printing in Construction Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 3D Printing in Construction Key Players in China

7.3 China 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Type

7.4 China 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan 3D Printing in Construction Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 3D Printing in Construction Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia 3D Printing in Construction Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 3D Printing in Construction Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India 3D Printing in Construction Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 3D Printing in Construction Key Players in India

10.3 India 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Type

10.4 India 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America 3D Printing in Construction Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 3D Printing in Construction Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Yingchuang Building Technique (Winsun)

12.1.1 Yingchuang Building Technique (Winsun) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3D Printing in Construction Introduction

12.1.4 Yingchuang Building Technique (Winsun) Revenue in 3D Printing in Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Yingchuang Building Technique (Winsun) Recent Development

12.2 Xtreee

12.2.1 Xtreee Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 3D Printing in Construction Introduction

12.2.4 Xtreee Revenue in 3D Printing in Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Xtreee Recent Development

12.3 Monolite UK

12.3.1 Monolite UK Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 3D Printing in Construction Introduction

12.3.4 Monolite UK Revenue in 3D Printing in Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Monolite UK Recent Development

12.4 Apis Cor

12.4.1 Apis Cor Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 3D Printing in Construction Introduction

12.4.4 Apis Cor Revenue in 3D Printing in Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Apis Cor Recent Development

12.5 Centro Sviluppo Progetti (CSP)

12.5.1 Centro Sviluppo Progetti (CSP) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 3D Printing in Construction Introduction

12.5.4 Centro Sviluppo Progetti (CSP) Revenue in 3D Printing in Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Centro Sviluppo Progetti (CSP) Recent Development

12.6 Cybe Construction

12.6.1 Cybe Construction Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 3D Printing in Construction Introduction

12.6.4 Cybe Construction Revenue in 3D Printing in Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Cybe Construction Recent Development

12.7 Sika

12.7.1 Sika Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 3D Printing in Construction Introduction

12.7.4 Sika Revenue in 3D Printing in Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Sika Recent Development

12.8 Betabram

12.8.1 Betabram Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 3D Printing in Construction Introduction

12.8.4 Betabram Revenue in 3D Printing in Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Betabram Recent Development

12.9 Rohaco

12.9.1 Rohaco Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 3D Printing in Construction Introduction

12.9.4 Rohaco Revenue in 3D Printing in Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Rohaco Recent Development

12.10 Imprimere

12.10.1 Imprimere Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 3D Printing in Construction Introduction

12.10.4 Imprimere Revenue in 3D Printing in Construction Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Imprimere Recent Development

12.11 Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology

12.12 Icon

12.13 Total Kustom

12.14 Spetsavia

12.15 Cazza Construction Technologies

12.16 3D Printhuset

12.17 Acciona

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

