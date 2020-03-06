Global 3D Printing in Construction Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

In 2018, the global 3D Printing in Construction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global 3D Printing in Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing in Construction development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Yingchuang Building Technique (Winsun)
Xtreee
Monolite UK
Apis Cor
Centro Sviluppo Progetti (CSP)
Cybe Construction
Sika
Betabram
Rohaco
Imprimere
Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology
Icon
Total Kustom
Spetsavia
Cazza Construction Technologies
3D Printhuset
Acciona
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Concrete
Plastics
Metals
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global 3D Printing in Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the 3D Printing in Construction development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 3D Printing in Construction are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Concrete
1.4.3 Plastics
1.4.4 Metals
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Residential
1.5.4 Industrial
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 3D Printing in Construction Market Size
2.2 3D Printing in Construction Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 3D Printing in Construction Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global 3D Printing in Construction Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global 3D Printing in Construction Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 3D Printing in Construction Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players 3D Printing in Construction Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into 3D Printing in Construction Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States 3D Printing in Construction Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 3D Printing in Construction Key Players in United States
5.3 United States 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Type
5.4 United States 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe 3D Printing in Construction Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 3D Printing in Construction Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China 3D Printing in Construction Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 3D Printing in Construction Key Players in China
7.3 China 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Type
7.4 China 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan 3D Printing in Construction Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 3D Printing in Construction Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia 3D Printing in Construction Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 3D Printing in Construction Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India 3D Printing in Construction Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 3D Printing in Construction Key Players in India
10.3 India 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Type
10.4 India 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America 3D Printing in Construction Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 3D Printing in Construction Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America 3D Printing in Construction Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Yingchuang Building Technique (Winsun)
12.1.1 Yingchuang Building Technique (Winsun) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 3D Printing in Construction Introduction
12.1.4 Yingchuang Building Technique (Winsun) Revenue in 3D Printing in Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Yingchuang Building Technique (Winsun) Recent Development
12.2 Xtreee
12.2.1 Xtreee Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 3D Printing in Construction Introduction
12.2.4 Xtreee Revenue in 3D Printing in Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Xtreee Recent Development
12.3 Monolite UK
12.3.1 Monolite UK Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 3D Printing in Construction Introduction
12.3.4 Monolite UK Revenue in 3D Printing in Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Monolite UK Recent Development
12.4 Apis Cor
12.4.1 Apis Cor Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 3D Printing in Construction Introduction
12.4.4 Apis Cor Revenue in 3D Printing in Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Apis Cor Recent Development
12.5 Centro Sviluppo Progetti (CSP)
12.5.1 Centro Sviluppo Progetti (CSP) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 3D Printing in Construction Introduction
12.5.4 Centro Sviluppo Progetti (CSP) Revenue in 3D Printing in Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Centro Sviluppo Progetti (CSP) Recent Development
12.6 Cybe Construction
12.6.1 Cybe Construction Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 3D Printing in Construction Introduction
12.6.4 Cybe Construction Revenue in 3D Printing in Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Cybe Construction Recent Development
12.7 Sika
12.7.1 Sika Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 3D Printing in Construction Introduction
12.7.4 Sika Revenue in 3D Printing in Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Sika Recent Development
12.8 Betabram
12.8.1 Betabram Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 3D Printing in Construction Introduction
12.8.4 Betabram Revenue in 3D Printing in Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Betabram Recent Development
12.9 Rohaco
12.9.1 Rohaco Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 3D Printing in Construction Introduction
12.9.4 Rohaco Revenue in 3D Printing in Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Rohaco Recent Development
12.10 Imprimere
12.10.1 Imprimere Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 3D Printing in Construction Introduction
12.10.4 Imprimere Revenue in 3D Printing in Construction Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Imprimere Recent Development
12.11 Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology
12.12 Icon
12.13 Total Kustom
12.14 Spetsavia
12.15 Cazza Construction Technologies
12.16 3D Printhuset
12.17 Acciona
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
