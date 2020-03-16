Global 3D Motion Capture Market Analysis 2020-2025: by Key Players with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025

This report studies the size of the global 3D motion capture market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report ranks the global 3D motion capture market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

3D motion capture systems are a combination of several devices, mainly high quality cameras, sensors, communication devices and accessories. The systems are used to record the movement in real time of an object or an individual in order to obtain the desired level of animation in the field of entertainment such as films and games. The 3D motion capture systems can also be used in the life sciences sector, mainly in the medical and sports field for applications such as running analysis, swimming, baseball, rehabilitation, gait analysis and many others.

Based on the system, the 3D motion capture market has been segmented into optical 3D motion capture system and non-optical 3D motion capture system. Demand for non-optical inertial motion capture is expected to increase in the future; benefits such as lower cost, lack of marker occlusion, and high accuracy are attributable to the growing market demand for non-optical systems

In 2017, the size of the global 3D motion capture market was xx million U.S. dollars and is expected to reach xx million dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% over the 2018-2025 period. .

This report focuses on the major global players covered by the motion analysis

VICON OptiTrack Xsens Technologies Northern Digital QualiSys Phasespace Phoenix Codamotion Solutions

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, product can be divided into

optical system

Non-optical system

Market segment by application, divided into

entertainment

Life sciences

Other

The objectives of the study this report is:

To study and predict the size of the 3D motion capture market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

To establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the 3D Motion Capture market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on data by region , company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key stakeholders

capture Manufacturers motion

3D Distributors / traders / wholesalers

motion capture 3D

Industry Association of catching sub-components manufacturers 3D motion

downstream Suppliers

Customizations available

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the 3D motion capture market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, state and forecast of the global 3D motion capture market 2025

Chapter One: Introducing the 3D Motion Capture Industry

1.1 Presentation of the

3D motion capture 1.1.1 Scope of the 3D Motion Capture product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Global 3D motion capture market Size and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 3D motion capture market by type

1.3.1 Optical system

1.3.2 System non-optical

1.4 3D motion capture market by end users / application

1.4.1 Entertainment

1.4.2 Life sciences

1.4.3 Others

Chapter Two: Global Analysis of the Competition for 3D Motion Capture by Players

2.1 Size of the 3D motion capture market (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Concentration of the Rate Market

2.2.2 Product / service differences

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Technological trends in the future

Chapter Three: Company Profiles (Main Players)

3.1 VICON

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Overview of main activity / company

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Revenue from 3D motion capture (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Motion analysis

3.2.1 Company profile

3.2.2 Main activity / Presentation of the company

3.2.3 Products,

