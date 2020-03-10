Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market Analysis, Opportunities, Innovations with Economic Conditions By 2026|Carestream Dental LLC, Dentsply Sirona, VATECH, Cefla s.c., J. MORITA CORP & Others

The 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems market study encompasses market drivers and restraints by using SWOT analysis, along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. This report comprehensively analyzes the potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various corners. The statistical and numerical data are represented in graphical format for a neat understanding of facts and figures. This market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2025. The scope of 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems market document can be expanded from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market are PLANMED OY, Danaher, Carestream Dental LLC, Dentsply Sirona, VATECH, Cefla s.c., J. MORITA CORP, Acteon Group Ltd, ASAHIROENTGEN IND. CO. LTD., GENORAY CO.LTD., and PreXion.

Key Developments in the Market:

On February 5, 2018 PLANMED OY announced the launch of a new and improved Planmed Verity CBCT scanner that offers enhanced images with higher quality for orthopedics and also included head and neck imaging.

Market Drivers:

Increasing geriatric population and chronic ailments are on the rise which will act as a major market driver

Enhanced imaging quality and lower amounts of radiation involvement will also act as major market driver

Market Restraints:

Consideration of dental treatment as a cosmetics procedure and not being included in the insurance are one of the major restraining factors for the market

High costs of imaging systems and maintenance of these systems will act as a major restraint for the market

Segmentation: Global 3D CBCT/Cone Beam CT Systems Market

By Application Dental Implant ology Oral and Maxillofacial surgery Orthodontics Endodontics General Dentistry Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Disorders Periodontology Forensic Dentistry Non-Dental ENT Breast Imaging Orthopedic conditions

By End-User Hospitals and Clinics Diagnostic Centers Research Institutes



By Patient Position Single Position Standing Position Seated Position Supine Position Combination Position

By Detector Type Image Intensifier Detector Flat-Panel Imager Detector



By Field of View Small Field of View Systems Medium Field of View Systems Large Field of View Systems



By Geography North America South America Europe Asia Pacific South Africa



