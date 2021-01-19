Glaucoma Market 2020-2026 Strategies || Key Players – ellex (Australia), Quantel (UK), Lumenis (Israel), Acorn Biomedical Inc (US), Acucela Inc. (Japan);

Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are covered in this Glaucoma Market report. This market report comprises of a chapter on the global market and allied companies with their profiles, which delivers essential data pertaining to their insights in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The whole Glaucoma Market report can be divided into four major areas which include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. To get knowledge of all the market related factors, a transparent, extensive and supreme in quality report is created.

Global Glaucoma Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 3.95 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 2.82 billion in the year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the glaucoma market are AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (US), ALLERGAN (Ireland), Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (US), www.inotekcorp.com (US), Merck & Co. Inc. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Fera Pharmaceuticals (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (US), Amorphex Therapeutics LLC. (US), ellex (Australia), Quantel (UK), Lumenis (Israel), Acorn Biomedical, Inc (US), Acucela Inc. (Japan), Alcon (US), Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan), Bayer AG (Germany), BioAxone (US), Novartis AG (Germany) and few among others.

Market Definition: Global Glaucoma Market

Glaucoma is a condition in which the intra-ocular pressure increases due to which aqueous humor exits slowly through the trabecular meshwork that causes damage to optic nerve and results into vision loss. It can be open angle glaucoma or closed angle glaucoma.

According to Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Annual Report 2017, , around 80.4 million people are affected by glaucoma, and half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical treatment for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Glaucoma Market

Glaucoma Market : By Indication

Closed Angle Glaucoma (CAG)

Open Angle Glaucoma (OAG)

Secondary Glaucoma

Congenital Glaucoma

Other

Glaucoma Market : By Drug Class

Prostaglandin Analogs (PGAS)

Alpha Agonist

Beta Blockers

Cholinergic Drugs

Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors

Others

Glaucoma Market : By Surgery

Laser Iridotomy

Laser Trabeculoplasty

Aqueous Shunt Surgery

Peripheral Iridotomy

Others

Glaucoma Market : By End-User

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Glaucoma Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Glaucoma Market :

On 12 th March 2019, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Rocklatan (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) for the indication of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. This innovative once daily fixed dose combination will help the company to grow.

On 18th December, 2017, Aerie Pharmaceuticals announced the U.S. FDA approval of Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) for the lowering of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension. That makes the company a global leader in glaucoma market.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Key questions answered in the report :-

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants? Which will be the Glaucoma Market application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the global Glaucoma market opportunity? How Glaucoma Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

