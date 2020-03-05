Glass Flake Coatings Market Survey Report 2019 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Glass Flake Coatings Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2019-2025. The Glass Flake Coatings market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types and end industries. This Glass Flake Coatings Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Glass Flake Coatings Market

Akzo Nobel (Netherlands), PPG Industries (US), Jotun (Norway), Hempel (Denmark), Chugoku Marine (Japan), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), KCC Corporation (South Korea), Nippon Paint (Japan), Kansai Paint (Japan), and RPM International (US)., among others.

Market Overview:

Glass flake coatings consist of resin matrix reinforced with properly graded and micron thick glass flakes that can overlap in multiple layers creating a barrier to permeation and extend the service life of the coating. The laminar arrangement of glass flakes in the coating provides an excellent barrier against external weather conditions. For instance, corrosive ions follow a tortuous path through the glass flakes to attack the base substrate. Glass flake coatings find wide applications in end-user industries as marine, oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, construction industry, and others. They can be applied to steel or concrete base substrate.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of Latest Research on Glass Flake Coatings Market 2019 Before the purchase

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05221252771/global-glass-flake-coatings-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?Mode=46&Source=NT

Market Segmentation

On the basis of the resin type, the global glass flake coatings market is segmented into the epoxy, polyester, vinyl ester, and others. Polyester is sub-segmented to isophthalic polyester and bisphenol polyester. Epoxy is sub-segmented into pure epoxy and hybrid epoxy. Hybrid epoxy glass flake coatings are further segmented into polyamine cured epoxy and polyamide cured epoxy. Vinyl ester is sub-segmented into standard vinyl ester and brominated vinyl ester.

On the basis of the substrate type, the global glass flake coatings market is segmented into steel and concrete.

On the basis of the application method, the global glass flake coatings market is segmented into brush/roller, conventional spray, and airless spray.

On the basis of the end-user industries, the global glass flake coatings market is segmented into oil & gas, marine, chemical, construction, and others. The oil & gas industry is sub-segmented into offshore and onshore.

Regional Analysis

The global glass flake coatings market is segmented into five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global glass flake coatings market during the forecast period. End-use industries such as marine, chemical, and construction industry are expected to drive bolstering demand for the glass flakes coatings during the forecast period, 2018–2023.

North America and Europe are expected to show a steady demand for the glass flakes coatings during the forecast period. End-use industries, such as chemical and construction industries, are expected to contribute significantly to the market growth during the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to show rising demand for glass flake coatings over the forecast period.

The Glass Flake Coatings market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Glass Flake Coatings Market on the basis of Types are

Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

Polyester

On The basis Of Application, the Global Glass Flake Coatings Market is Segmented into

Oil & Gas

Marine

Chemical & Petrochemical

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Inquire for Discount

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05221252771/global-glass-flake-coatings-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/discount?Mode=46&Source=NT

Regions Are covered By Glass Flake Coatings Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

-Detailed overview of Glass Flake Coatings Market

-Changing Glass Flake Coatings market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Glass Flake Coatings market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Glass Flake Coatings Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

Economic Insights:

-Recent developments and key government policies.

-Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

-Key forecast data, with regional comparisons.

-Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05221252771/global-glass-flake-coatings-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?Mode=46&Source=NT

We Also Offer Customization on report based on specific client Requirement

Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

ABOUT US

Market Insights Reports is an online market research reports library of 500,000 in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Market Insights Reports offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact Us

Irfan Tamboli – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]