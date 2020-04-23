GIANT CELL ARTERITIS DRUG MARKET 2020-2026 ANALYSIS || LEADING PLAYERS – CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY, ABBOTT, JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES, INC

Global giant cell arteritis drug market is growing at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, development in the healthcare expenditure and rise in investment from government, public & private organizations for the development of novel drugs.

The key market players in the global giant cell arteritis drug market are Sanofi, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Mundipharma Research, Merck & Co., Inc, Clearside Biomedical, Inc, Servier, Incyte Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, CSL Limited and others.

Request for sample copy or PDF Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-giant-cell-arteritis-drug-market&raksh

With the Giant Cell Arteritis Drug Market research report, best market opportunities are put forth along with the well-organized information to accomplish growth in the market. Key elements covered in this report are industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics, market definition, drivers and restraints, market segmentation, value chain analysis, key developments, application and technology outlook, regional or country level analysis and competitive landscape. This global Giant Cell Arteritis Drug Market research analysis report consists of historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

Market Definition: Global Giant Cell Arteritis Drug Market

Giant cell arteritis or temporal arteritis is associated with polymyalgia rheumatic, is a cardiovascular disorder that causes inflammation in the blood vessels such as arteries of the head, neck and arms. Inflammation causes narrowing and blockade of the blood vessels which interrupts blood flow to vital organs. Patient’s with giant cell arteritis experiences symptoms such as severe head pain, fever, fatigue, weight loss, Vision loss or double vision.

According to the statistics published in National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc. it is estimated 20 in every 100,000 people in the northern European populations and 10 in every 100,000 in the southern European populations are diagnosed with giant cell arteritis. It is most commonly affected in geriatric population and found more common in Caucasians population. The emergence of drugs used in the treatment of risk associated with giant cell arteritis and huge investment in research and development are the key drivers for market growth.

Segmentation: Global Giant Cell Arteritis Drug Market

Giant Cell Arteritis Drug Market : By Mechanism of Action

Corticosteroids

Immunosuppressive Agents

Anticoagulants

Others

Giant Cell Arteritis Drug Market : By Drugs

Prednisone

Methotrexate

Tocilizumab

Aspirin

Others

Giant Cell Arteritis Drug Market : By Diagnosis

Blood tests

Imaging tests

Biopsy

Giant Cell Arteritis Drug Market : By Treatment

Medication

Supplements

Surgery

Giant Cell Arteritis Drug Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Others

Giant Cell Arteritis Drug Market : By Distribution Channel

Direct

Online Pharmacy

Retailers

Others

Giant Cell Arteritis Drug Market : By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Giant Cell Arteritis Drug Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Browse Detailed TOC Here https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-giant-cell-arteritis-drug-market&raksh

Key Developments in the Giant Cell Arteritis Drug Market

In September 2017, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received European Commission (EC) approval for Actemra /RoActemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of giant cell arteritis. Giant cell arteritis is a chronic and life-threatening disorder. This is the first therapy approved for the treatment of giant cell arteritis (GCA) in Europe. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd becomes the global leader of giant cell arteritis treatment market

In May 2017, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received the U.S FDA approval for Actemra (tocilizumab) to treat adults with giant cell arteritis. Giant cell arteritis is a chronic and life-threatening disorder. This is the first FDA approved therapy for giant cell arteritis; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd becomes the global leader of giant cell arteritis treatment market. FDA also granted this application a Breakthrough Therapy designation and a Priority Review.

Giant Cell Arteritis Drug Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders across the world is driving the market growth

Rising expenditure on public health programs is acting as a catalyst for the growth of this market

Increasing urbanization and aged population is also boosting the market growth

New launches of products annually is driving the market growth

Giant Cell Arteritis Drug Market Restraints

High research and development costs is hindering the growth of this market

High medical cost is also restraining the market growth

Lack of awareness regarding the needs and treatments in developing countries acts as a restraining factor for this market

Lack of approved drugs for the treatment of giant cell arteritis is also hampering the market growth

Giant Cell Arteritis Drug Market : Competitive Analysis

Global giant cell arteritis drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of giant cell arteritis drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Giant Cell Arteritis Drug Market Report :-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Giant Cell Arteritis Drug Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

Want Full Report? Enquire Here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying?dbmr=global-giant-cell-arteritis-drug-market&raksh

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: [email protected]