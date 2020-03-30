Ghee Market Size, Share, Cost Analysis, Demand, Trends and Forecast till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ghee Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024” the global ghee market volume reached of 5.9 Million Tons in 2018, register t grew at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2011-2018. Ghee refers to a clarified butter which is used for cooking, particularly in the South Asian and Middle Eastern delicacies. It is endowed with proteins, vitamins, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, selenium, anti-oxidants, fatty acids and butyric acids. Ghee is prepared by putting the butter on sim, eradicating impurities from the surface, pouring and retaining the clear fat and eliminating the solid residue. The appearance of ghee, such as its texture, colour and taste, depends upon the quality of the butter and the source of milk. Looking forward by IMARC Group, the market report further anticipates historical volume, value and price trends of ghee during 2011-2018 and forecasts till 2024.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ghee-market/request-sample

Global Ghee Market Drivers/Constraints:

Ghee is associated with several health benefits as it is high in vitamin A, E and K, promotes weight loss, improves digestion and eyesight, soothes inflammation, strengthens immunity and bones, cures cough, relieves constipation, cures thyroid dysfunction, etc. This acts as one of the primary factors influencing the growth of the global ghee market.

Another major factor which is propelling the market growth include thriving food industry. Ghee is extensively used in the production of various food products like dairy items, bakery and ice-cream, in developed as well as developing regions.

Some of the other factors proliferating the global demand for ghee is the rising population, increasing disposable incomes and a strong demand for ghee from the developing regions.

However, excess consumption of ghee can lead to cardiovascular diseases. This represents one of the vital factors impeding the market growth.

Market Breakup by Source Insights:

Cow

Buffalo

Mixed

Currently, ghee acquired from the cow’s milk accounts for the majority of the market share. This is due to the fact that cow’s ghee plays a crucial role in various Ayurvedic medicines.

Market Breakup by End-User:

Retail

Institutional

Based on end-use, the report finds that retail represents the largest end-use segment of ghee.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel Insights:

Supermarket and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Speciality Stores

Online

On the basis of distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the biggest segment in the global.

Competitive Landscape:

The global ghee market is fragmented with a number of small and large manufacturers who are competing with each other in terms of prices and quality. There is a rigid competition in the market which makes it difficult for small players to enter. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

SMC Group – Madhusudan

Amul

KMF

VRS Foods

Nestle

RSD Group (Gopaljee)

Ask Analyst and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ghee-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

We are updating our report 2020-2025 soon as soon. If you want to need latest primary and secondary data with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report. We deliver report with-in 24 hours.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 | www.imarcgroup.com

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group