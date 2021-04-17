Germany In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Value Share, Supply Demand, Share and Value Chain -2026

The Germany IVF market was valued at $398 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $541 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% during the analysis period.

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a process that includes fertilization of egg cells outside the body. It is one of the widely known infertility treatment across the clinical industry. The technique is based on assisted reproductive technology and is employed in the treatment of infertility. The process involves removing an ovum (egg or eggs) the ovaries and facilitating its fertilization with the help of a sperm in a laboratory dish. After the fertilized egg (zygote) undergoes embryo culture for up to 6 days, it is implanted in another or same woman’s uterus, depending on the conditions. IVF helps achieve pregnancy when other treatments fail. It is generally not used until less expensive or invasive options have failed or been determined unlikely to work.

Subsidizing IVF treatments, delayed marriages and parenthood decisions, and increase in prevalence of infertility issues are the factors that majorly drive the growth of the IVF market in Germany. In addition, as per National Health Plan (NHP), about 50% of the treatment cost by IVF paid for three cycles is projected to boost growth of the IVF market in Germany. However, stringent government regulations and lack of availability in treatment cycles for IVF are the major restraints that hamper the growth of the market in Germany.

The Germany in vitro fertilization market (IVF) is segmented based on cycle type and end user. Based on cycle type, the market is divided into fresh IVF cycles (non-donor), and thawed IVF cycles (non-donor). Based on end user, the market is classified into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes.

LIST of KEY PLAYERS PRofILED IN THE REPORT

• Heidelberg University Hospital

• Klinikum Stuttgart

• DRK Kliniken Berlin

• University Medical Center Freiburg