Geriatric Care Services Market 2020 Will Grow in Near Future by Top Companies Analysis-Gentiva Health services, Kindred Healthcare, GGNSC Holdings, Extendicare | Forecast to 2025

The key players profiled in the market include:

• Gentiva Health services

• Kindred Healthcare

• Senior Care Centers of America

• Brookdale Senior Living

• GGNSC Holdings

• Sunrise Senior Living

• Genesis Healthcare Corp

• Extendicare

Geriatric care services encompass providing care for the elderly who are facing chronic physical conditions or other diseases and disorders. These services comprise a wide range of personal care, health care, and other services to meet the requirements of older adults who are limited for self-care owing to chronic illness, injury, mental, physical, and cognitive disability or any other health-related disorders. Geriatric care services also offer assistance with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, grooming, eating, and other activities, including medication management and house work.

Presence of favorable reimbursement policies and increased life expectancy are also amongst few factors expected to propel demand for geriatric care services. There is an increase in the adoption level for these services owing to the advantages associated with these services such as in chronic care management. Furthermore, increasing number of homecare and long term care services offered by geriatric care centers such as nursing care, health assessment & monitoring, and counseling & financial support is anticipated to drive the demand for these services.

Favorable government initiatives and increasing elderly population prone to cardiovascular, orthopedic, neurological, and respiratory disorders are some of the crucial attributes of this market. However, high cost of devices may hinder the growth of geriatric care services in emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil.

The Geriatric Care Services market is primarily segmented based on different deployment, type, end user and regions.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Home Care Services

Adult Care Services

Institutional Care Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Nursing Homes

Hospitals

Community Centers

Others

