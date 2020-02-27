Geothermal Power Market Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts, Outlook -2026 | Mitsubishi, Ormat, Toshiba

“

Geothermal Power Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Geothermal Power market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Geothermal Power Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Geothermal Power market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Geothermal Power Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Geothermal Power market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Geothermal Power industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Mitsubishi, Ormat, Toshiba, Fuji, Alstom, General Electric ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Geothermal power, namely geothermal electricity, is electricity generated by geothermal energy. Technologies in use include dry steam power stations, flash steam power stations and binary cycle power stations. Geothermal electricity generation is currently used in 24 countries.

Geothermal power is considered to be a sustainable, renewable source of energy because the heat extraction is small compared with the Earth’s heat content. However, it displays features of conventional power generation methods due to high capacity factors and ability to supply base load. Low emissions and non-reliance on fossil fuels are major drivers for the industry. Strong regulatory and policy framework in numerous countries across the world would foster and sustain development in the sector in the long-term.

At present there are no economic incentives for geothermal development in Mexico. As mentioned above, power generation with geothermal energy is considered conventional in Mexico, and thus it is set to compete under the same bases as fossil-fuel, conventional hydro and nuclear technologies. Therefore, it is fair to say that the main constraint for further geothermal development in this country is its economic disadvantage against modern fossil-fuel generation technologies.

An encouraging sign regarding geothermal development in Mexico is the fact that, for the first time, a private investor has carried out exploration and drilling activities. However, no information has been disclosed, presumably because there are unresolved legal issues that prevent the developer from effectively protecting its investment.

The global Geothermal Power market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Geothermal Power market:

Mitsubishi, Ormat, Toshiba, Fuji, Alstom, General Electric

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Dry Steam Stations

Flash Steam Power Stations

Binary Cycle Stations

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Application I

Application II

Geothermal Power Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Geothermal Power markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Geothermal Power market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Geothermal Power market.

Table of Contents

1 Geothermal Power Market Overview

1.1 Geothermal Power Product Overview

1.2 Geothermal Power Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Dry Steam Stations

1.2.2 Flash Steam Power Stations

1.2.3 Binary Cycle Stations

1.3 Global Geothermal Power Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Geothermal Power Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Geothermal Power Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Geothermal Power Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Geothermal Power Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Geothermal Power Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Geothermal Power Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Geothermal Power Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Geothermal Power Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Geothermal Power Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Geothermal Power Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Geothermal Power Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Geothermal Power Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Geothermal Power Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Mitsubishi

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Geothermal Power Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Mitsubishi Geothermal Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Ormat

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Geothermal Power Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Ormat Geothermal Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Toshiba

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Geothermal Power Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Toshiba Geothermal Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Fuji

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Geothermal Power Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Fuji Geothermal Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Alstom

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Geothermal Power Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Alstom Geothermal Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 General Electric

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Geothermal Power Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 General Electric Geothermal Power Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

4 Geothermal Power Market Status and Outlook by Regions

