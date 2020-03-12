Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2026

In 2029, the Geothermal Heat Pumps market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Geothermal Heat Pumps market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Geothermal Heat Pumps market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In the Geothermal Heat Pumps market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2). Global Geothermal Heat Pumps market report on the basis of market players The report examines each Geothermal Heat Pumps market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Geothermal Heat Pumps market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including market dynamics affecting the demand for geothermal heat pumps globally. As a part of our market dynamics analysis, we have analyzed the market drivers, market restraints, and market opportunities. The report also provides a detailed industry analysis of the global geothermal heat pump market with the help of Porter's Five Forces model. The Porter's Five Forces analysis aids in understanding the five major forces that affect the industry structure and profitability of the global geothermal heat pump market. The forces analyzed include the bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition. The report also includes a glimpse of the geothermal heat pump value chain. The interaction and roles of various stakeholders starting from procurement and manufacturers to installers and end-users have been elucidated in detail. Apart from these, the report also features a site selection analysis for geothermal heat pumps as well as a regulatory framework analysis. The regulatory framework analysis is primarily targeted towards the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme in U.K., and the Federal Tax Credit scheme in the U.S. The market attractiveness analysis involves benchmarking and ranking of each region on the basis of numerous parameters. The parameters selected are likely to have a pronounced effect on the demand for geothermal heat pumps in that region, both currently and in the future.

The technology segment analysis has been done on both global and regional level. The market for geothermal heat pumps has been segmented on the basis of technology as open loop systems and closed loop systems. Closed loop systems have been further sub-segmented into its constituent loop configurations as vertical loops, horizontal loops, and pond/lake systems. For each of the technology segments and sub-segments, regional market tables have been provided for a detailed understanding about the market penetration of each technology in various regions. Similarly, the end-users have been broadly segmented into residential and commercial customers. The residential segment has been further sub-segmented on the basis of installation type into new building systems and retrofit systems. A similar approach was adopted for the commercial segment. Segments and sub-segments in the end-user category also feature regional market data tables to understand the market presence of each end-user in various regions. The Rest of the World (RoW) region has been removed from the regional segmentation owing to negligible deployment of geothermal heat pump technology as compared to other regions.

Key participants in the global geothermal heat pump market include Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems, Climatemaster Inc., Danfoss Heat Pumps U.K. Ltd., Dimplex Ltd., Enertech Global LLC, Finn Geotherm U.K. Ltd, Florida Heat Pump Manufacturing, GeoMaster LLC, Kensa Heat Pumps Ltd., and WaterFurnace International Inc. This report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenues, business strategies, and recent developments.

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market: Technology Analysis

Open Loop Systems

Closed Loop Systems Vertical Loops Horizontal Loops Pond/Lake Systems

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market: End-User Analysis Residential New Building Systems Retrofit Systems

Commercial New Building Systems Retrofit Systems

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market: Regional Analysis North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Research Methodology of Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Report

The global Geothermal Heat Pumps market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Geothermal Heat Pumps market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Geothermal Heat Pumps market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.