Geothermal Electric Power Generation Industry Type, Growth and Forecast Analysis Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Geothermal Electric Power Generation Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The geothermal electric power generation market consists of sales of geothermal electric power and related services. Geothermal energy is derived using the earth`s internal heat energy to generate steam through a series of wells and is fed to the power plant to generate electricity.

The geothermal electric power generation industry is being financially supported by governments globally. The government provides grants and other support to stimulate sustainable form of energy. For instance, in 2019, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced its contribution of $2 million in GEOTHERMICA to support the advance geothermal research and development. GEOTHERMICA is a transnational consortium that combines financial resources and research expertise to promote and support novel concepts, uses of geothermal energy in countries over EU (European Union). Formation of such consortium coupled with financial support by the government agencies promotes the growth of geothermal electric power market.

Geothermal Electric Power Generation Market Segmentation

By Type

Back Pressure

Binary

Double Flash

Dry Steam

Single Flash

Triple Flash

By End-User:

Dry steam power stations

Flash steam power stations

Binary cycle power station

The geothermal electric power generation market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the geothermal electric power generation market in 2019.

