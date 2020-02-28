Geospatial Solutions Market to hit $741.65 billion by 2027 – Trimble, Topcon Positioning Systems, Telnav, Snc-Lavalin, Pitney Bowes, Oracle, Microsoft

According to Publisher, the Global Geospatial Solutions market accounted for $207.55 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $741.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Trimble, Topcon Positioning Systems, Telnav, Snc-Lavalin, Pitney Bowes, Oracle, Microsoft, Maxar Technologies, IBM, Hexagon Geospatial, Here Technologies, Harris Corporation, Google, Geospatial Corporation, Bentley, Baidu, Apple, and Amazon.

Some of the key factors such as rising use of Lbs, digital revolution such as AI, automation, cloud, IoT, and miniaturization of sensors and advancements in technologies with the introduction big data analytics are driving the market growth. However, limited availability of skilled staff and regulations and legal issues act as the restraining factors for the market growth. Moreover, the development of 4D GIS software and development of the GIS industry using new and upcoming technologies such as 3D, AR, and VR will provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.

GLOBAL Geospatial Solutions – MARKET SEGMENTATION



Global Geospatial Solutions Market – By Type

Service

Hardware

Software



Global Geospatial Solutions Market – By Application

Geovisualization

Surveying & Mapping

Planning & Analysis

Asset Management

Other Applications

Geospatial solutions involve setting up geospatial data models and solutions along with a wide range of domains. They facilitate a high quality, productive workflow and data exchange to drive efficiency, productivity, safety by integrating sensors, field applications, real-time communications, field and back-office processing, modelling, and analytics. The result is rich accurate data that can be transformed into the intelligence required to make decisions.

By technology, earth observation segment observes the planet for changes in all things, from temperature to forestation to ice sheet inclusion. This is possible through satellite imagery, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), and other related advancements. With the development of these advancements, this specific segment market is additionally expected to grow. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Increasing integration of these technologies into mainline innovations is probably a key component driving the market in North America. This, along with the easy availability of geospatial innovation in developed nations such as the US and Canada, will surely positively boost the market in the region.

Table of Content



1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Geospatial Solutions Market, By Solution Type

6 Global Geospatial Solutions Market, By Technology

7 Global Geospatial Solutions Market, By Application

8 Global Geospatial Solutions Market, By End-User

9 Global Geospatial Solutions Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

