Geogrid Market Analysis & Outlook 2020-2027: BOSTD Geosynthetics Qingdao,HUESKER, NAUE GmbH & Co. Officine Maccaferri KG,

Geogrid is a geosynthetic material that is formed by combining the intersecting ribs and it is used to stabilize terrain. Geogrids are mainly made up of polymers such as polyester, high-density polyethylene, and polypropylene. Geogrids are used as a base reinforcement to retain subsoils below roads and to reinforce retaining walls of a structure. The physical properties of geogrid such as minimal elongation with high tensile modulus and high tensile strength make it a material of choice to be used as a reinforcement material.

The geogrid market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increased cost savings involved for the road construction and maintenance coupled with high resistance against load deformation. However, the lack of adequate quality control in developing countries restricts the growth of the geogrid market. On the other hand, the inclination toward better construction technology are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the geogrid market during the forecast period.

The report also includes the profiles of key geogrid companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.





BOSTD Geosynthetics Qingdao

HUESKER

NAUE GmbH & Co. KG

Officine Maccaferri

Pietrucha

TenCate Geosynthetics

Tensar International Corporation

Thrace Group

Taian Modern Plastic Co., Ltd

Wrekin Products Ltd

Geogrid Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Uniaxial Geogrids, Biaxial Geogrids, Triaxial Geogrids); Manufacturing Method (Extrusion, Knitted/Woven, Bonded/Welded); Application (Road Construction, Railroad Stabilization, Soil Reinforcement, Others) and Geography

