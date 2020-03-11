Geofoams Market 2020-2024 Strategic Assessments: ACH Foam Technologies, AFM Corporation, Atlas EPS, Beaver Plastics, Carlisle

Global Geofoams Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The geofoams market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. The major factors driving the growth of market studied are rising demand for geofoams from roadways, better alternative to traditional land stabilization materials, and increasing investments in the construction sector, especially in Asia-Pacific& Middle East & Africa. On the flipside, high vulnerability to petroleum solvents, and limited technical knowledge & expertise about geofoams in emerging economies are likely to hamper the growth of the studied market.

Industry Research Coverage

Roadways Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Roadways dominate the demand for geofoams. Geofoams are the most integral raw material used in roadways for construction over poor soils, road widening, foundation stabilization, airport runways & taxiways, bridge abutments, rail embankments, and underfill purposes.

– Geofoams are extensively used in road construction in order to fill void and provide structure support over poor soils. Thus, with growth in road construction projects the demand for geofoams is expected to increase during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific has been witnessing substantial roadways projects, along with growing commercial construction. Various foreign companies have been investing in countries, such as India, Indonesia, South Korea, China, and Vietnam, due to huge market demand and growth opportunities in such countries..

Finally, this Geofoams report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Geofoams product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

