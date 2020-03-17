Geofoam Market To Get Rise By Top International Players by 2027

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Geofoam Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Geofoams are lightweight and exhibit high compressive strength with respect to their weight and hence are growingly used in construction, railroad, and industrial application. The expanding rail and road network in developing countries in Asia, such as China and India, has generated a high demand for the geofoam market. Geofoam provides cost-effective solutions to the construction industry and reduces the time frame as it is easy to handle and can be it into smaller blocks has created a growing potential for the geofoam market all over the globe. The ease of working with geofoam makes it an indispensable construction material. Geofoam is approximately 98% air and free from greenhouse gases such as CFC, HFC, HCFC, and formaldehyde, and hence it is gaining popularity as an environmentally friendly construction material. However, geofoam is highly flammable and poses risks of fire hazards that may hinder the geofoam market. But the advantages offered by geofoam as a filler material over other construction materials far outweigh the downsides such as flammability and hence the geofoam market is still expected to grow at a considerable pace.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Insulfoam

2. ACH Foam Technologies, Inc.

3. Insulation Corporation of America

4. AFM Corporation

5. Jablite

6. ThermaFoam, LLC

7. Expol

8. Pacific Allied Products.

9. Airfoam

10. Harbor Foam Inc.

Global Geofoam Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Geofoam is a geo-synthetic filler material used to reduce stresses on underlying soil or lateral pressure on retaining walls, abutments, and foundations. It offers benefits such as weather resistance, mold and insect resistance, lightweight, 100% recyclability, low density, compressive strength, and thermal insulation and hence is used to lighten a load of concrete in decks, bridges, green roofs, etc. it is also widely used in noise and vibration damping, impact and rockfall protection, bridge underfill, wall retention, bridge abutment, slope stabilization, rail embankment, stadium and theater seating, and foundation of lightweight structures.

Geofoam Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 40

2. Global Geofoam Market – Key Takeaways 42

3. Global Geofoam Market – Market Landscape 45

4. Global Geofoam Market – Key Market Dynamics 58

5. Global Geofoam Market –Analysis 63

6. Geofoam Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68

7. Global Geofoam Market Analysis– By Product 76

8. Global Geofoam Market Analysis– By Application 106

9. Global Geofoam Market Analysis– By End User 115

10. North America Geofoam Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118

11. Europe Geofoam Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141

12. Asia Pacific Geofoam Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163

13. Middle East and Africa Geofoam Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186

14. South and Central America Geofoam Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208

15. Geofoam Market –Industry Landscape 220

16. Geofoam Market –Key Company Profiles 226

17. Appendix 267